Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern and Dortmund in 4K, anywhere in the world

The Bundesliga is back, returning as the home of the European champions after Bayern Munich added the UEFA Champions League to their German league and cup double last season.

The Bavarian side joined Barcelona as the only clubs ever to have achieved two treble wins, and extended their run of Bundesliga crowns to eight. Is this the season that someone finally steps up to end their frightening domestic domination?

Unfortunately for the chasing pack, despite Hans-Dieter Flick's side having won 29 of their final 30 games last season, Bayern have strengthened again this summer – most notably with the addition of Leroy Sané from Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund were the nearest challengers last season, but will need to be much improved this season having finished last term 13 points off the pace – not to mention maintaining their slender advantage over RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern will also feel safer knowing they won't have to face Timo Werner or Kai Havertz in this campaign, the pair leaving Leipzig and Leverkusen respectively to join Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

But this is arguably the most entertaining league in the world, where you tend to believe absolutely anything can happen. With things looking so set for another Bayern title win, this is undoubtedly the year they'll finish in the bottom two.

Below we have all the information on how to catch the action throughout the whole campaign, whether you want it on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet. So scroll down and enjoy one of the most exciting leagues in world football.

Watch a Bundesliga live stream from outside your country by using a VPN

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Granada)

You can scroll down to find out how to access Bundesliga live streams in the UK and USA, but if you're trying to access the match while stuck outside your country, this is still going to be a problem. Streams from abroad will be geo-blocked, meaning the service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of that country.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Bundesliga football here.

Watch a Bundesliga live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show German top flight matches in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £47.99 per month to enjoy the Bundesliga in 4K.

Alternatively, for £25 per month you can get all the action from the BT Sport app, without any subscription requirements.

BT Sport via the app for £25/m with no contract

You can get BT Sport without any contract or existing TV service with the company's own app. You pay £25 per month, which you can cancel at any time, and get all the services including its Ultra HD channel.View Deal

Add all BT Sport channels to BT TV for £15/month

All four BT Sport channels can be yours for just £15 per month if you're already a BT TV customer. Best of all, it's a one-month rolling arrangement, so you're not tied into any long-term contracts.View Deal

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the live Bundesliga games shown this season.

BT Sport on Sky TV for £30 per month

You can add the four main BT Sport channels to your Sky TV package as a one-month rolling contract. There's no access to the 4K service but you can still enjoy the Bundesliga in Full HD.View Deal

BT Sport on Virgin Media from £18 per month

Add all five BT Sport channels to your Virgin Media subscription including access to the 4K UHD experience. If you log into your Virgin Media account, you may also find that there are special offers available to you which could reduce the price even further.View Deal

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch a Bundesliga live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

Those in the USA wishing to see their growing number of compatriots compete in this season's Bundesliga will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

Many of the service below also offer a free seven-day trial or longer. Well worth a go for a quick weekend of free Bundesliga live football.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All times shown in BST. Games shown live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

Matchweek 1

Friday 18 September

Bayern Munich vs Schalke – 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Saturday 19 September

Union Berlin vs Augsburg – 2.30pm, BT Sport ESPN

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – 5.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 20 September

RB Leipzig vs Mainz – 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen – 5.00pm, BT Sport 1

Matchweek 2

Friday 25 September

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Saturday 26 September

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund – 2.30pm, BT Sport ESPN

Schalke vs Werder Bremen – 5.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 27 September

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich – 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg – 5.00pm, BT Sport 2