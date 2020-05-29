Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live stream: how to watch the Bundesliga in 2020

Was a Joshua Kimmich stunner what it took for Bayern Munich to take their eighth title on the trot? There are eight games remaining for the Bavarians to maintain their seven-point cushion over Dortmund but, as vintage a Bayern side as this year's is proving, anything can happen in football. Next up for Die Roten is Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf at 5.30pm, Saturday 30th May, on BT Sport 1 in HD or on BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

This game may look easy on paper but the Rhinelanders are in a relegation scrap and there may be a hangover from Munich's midweek success. Hansi Flick could be tempted to rest a few of his stars.

Fortuna beat the odds with a 2-1 victory of Schalke mid-week. Uwe Rosler's team came back from one goal down with two in quick succession to lift them away from the bottom two clubs and within one point of Mainz and safety. Fortuna have only lost once in their last nine fixtures and look set to frustrate Munich at the least.

Turkish striker Kenan Karaman has scored five in his last five and Erik Thommy's pace and tempo will something for Munich to monitor. Nonetheless, expect Munich's midfield axis of Kimmich and Thiago to dominate

Either way, it's going to be an interesting finish in Germany in 2020. Could Munich close out their title in style? Can Fortuna claw their way to freedom?

Below we have all the information on how to watch Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf, whether you want to catch it on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet. So scroll down and enjoy one of the most exciting leagues in world football.

Watch a Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live stream from outside your country by using a VPN

(Image credit: Pexels)

You can scroll down to find out how to access Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live streams in the UK and USA, but if you're trying to access the match while stuck outside your country, this is still going to be a problem. Streams from abroad will be geo-blocked, meaning the service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of that country.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Bundesliga football here.

Watch a Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe.

Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday 30th May. It's available in HD on BT Sport 1 or in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £47.99 per month to enjoy the Bundesliga in 4K.

Add all BT Sport channels to BT TV for £15/month

All four BT Sport channels can be yours for just £15 per month if you're already a BT TV customer. Best of all, it's a one-month rolling arrangement, so you're not tied into any long-term contracts.View Deal

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining Bundesliga games live for the rest of the season.

BT Sport on Sky TV for £30 per month

You can add the four main BT Sport channels to your Sky TV package as a one-month rolling contract. There's no access to the 4K service but you can still enjoy the Bundesliga in Full HD.View Deal

BT Sport on Virgin Media from £18 per month

Add all five BT Sport channels to your Virgin Media subscription including access to the 4K UHD experience. If you log into your Virgin Media account, you may also find that there are special offers available to you which could reduce the price even further.View Deal

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch a Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

Those in the USA wishing to see their growing number of compatriots compete in this season's Bundesliga will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

Many of the service below also offer a free 7-day trial or longer. Well worth a go for a quick weekend of free Bundesliga live football.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All times shown in BST. Games shown live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

Matchweek 29

Friday 29th May

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Saturday 30th May

Schalke vs Werder Bremen - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - 2.30pm, BT Sport 2

Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg - 2,.30pm, BT Sport Extra 1

Mainz v Hoffenheim - 2.30pm, BT Sport 3

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf - 5.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 31st May

Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund - 5pm, BT Sport 1

Monday 1st June

FC Cologne v RB Leipzig - 7.30pm, BT Sport 1