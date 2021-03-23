Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the Formula 1 in 4K and for free

Formula 1 roars back onto our TV screens this weekend with the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix live from Sakhir. Will seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton reign supreme or will Red Bull leave Mercedes for dust? And what can Sebastien Vettel do in an Aston Martin? Whether you want to watch in 4K or for free, we've got you covered. Make sure you know how to watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the the world.

After 105 days off, we'd like to extend a warm welcome (26°C in fact) to the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021. The season opener will take place under floodlights over 57 laps of the 5.412-kilometre Bahrain International Circuit. We'll get into the latest gossip from paddock in a sec, but here's a quick guide to the UK timings:

Practice 1: 11.30am, Fri 26th March

Practice 2: 3pm - 4pm, Fri 26th March

Practice 3: 12pm - 1pm, Sat 27th March

Qualifying: 3pm - 4pm, Sat 27th March

Grand Prix: 4pm - 6pm, Sun 28th March

The big news is that George Russell is eyeing up a permanent move to Mercedes in 2022, following his agonising (but brilliant) try-out in 2020. McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo reckons his team could be the "wild card" championship contenders, especially if the 2021 Mercedes car continues to struggle in windy conditions, while Mick Schumacher says he's ready to emulate his "idol" father in the Haas.

Meanwhile Aston Martin owner Laurence Stroll has had a pop at Ferrari. The tough-talking billionaire told a Chinese website, "A four-time world champion doesn't forget how to drive all of a sudden. Having your contract terminated before the season even starts isn't the best way of motivating somebody to get them focused on the job at hand." Touché.

Naturally questions remain over Fernando Alonso's return to F1 this season, and it will be interesting to see how Red Bull's Max Verstappen copes with a teammate as ruthless and skilled as Sergio Perez. Put simply, the scene is set for an historic F1 season.

And since Bahrain will be the fans' first chance to weigh up the new line-ups, liveries and rivalries you won't want to miss a second. Follow our guide to watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

F1 season pass for only $79.99

Want to watch the entire F1 season from start to finish? F1 TV Pro is the way to go. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Bargain, right? You can also buy it in France and the Netherlands for just €7.99 a month.

Formula 1's official streaming app includes full, live coverage of every track session and F1 race in HD. There's no commercial breaks and you can select audio commentary from Sky's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

F1 TV Pro is available in 188 countries – but not the UK due to Sky's deal to show live races. So, if you're from abroad and trying to watch your F1 TV Pro pass while in the UK, you'll need to use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. It comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don't like the service, all you need to do is cancel and you'll get you money back.

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. Later in the year, it will be upgraded with cast support for both Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2. F1 also plans to up the streaming quality to 1080p at 50fps. And all for only $79.99 a year (around £59 / AU$105).

Watch an F1 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant F1 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the exclusive UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £45 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Build your Sky Sports package

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the F1 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Now Sports pass Watch F1 in Full HD from £9.98

A Now day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as £9.98. If you want to see a few Grand Prix weekend, it's cheaper to go for the monthly pass at £33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now Boost, so can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround sound.View Deal

How to watch a free Bahrain Grand Prix live stream

Lucky enough to live in Austria? You can watch the entire 2021 F1 season – including the season opener in Bahrain – for free!

ServusTV, the free-to-air station owned by Red Bull, has split the rights to F1 with public broadcaster ORF until 2023. Both channels will show the Austrian Grand Prix. Live streams of every race will be shared between ServusTV an ORF. ServusTV has bagged the rights to race one, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Going to be outside your home country of Austria? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Wunderbar!

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Spain

With Carlos Sainz Jr headed to Ferrari, and the return of Fernando Alonso to F1, 2021 is set to be huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN has acquired the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel, in the company of ex-F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.

DAZN F1 launches on 1st March 2021 across DAZN and Movistar+. You can try it free for 7 days. After that you'll be rolled on a monthly subscription.

F1 free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Try it free for seven days. Cancel at anytime.

F1 live stream in Brazil

TV Band will replace Globo as the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil from 2021 onwards. The switch allows Formula 1 to launch its official live streaming platform – F1 TV Pro – in South America.

Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

F1 live stream in Australia

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when Aussie legend Daniel Ricciardo makes his long-awaited debut for McLaren in Bahrain this weekend.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race, plus a free F1 live stream of the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 live stream in Germany

Keen to see Sebastian Vettel's first drive for Aston Martin, not to mention Mick Schumacher's F1 debut, at the Bahrain Grand Prix? For many years RTL broadcast F1 races, but Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 races this season.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Das is supercool, ja?

Watch F1 live in the USA

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

You can get instant access to ESPN and some good deals too.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

The American, Canadian and Mexican grand prix races (as well as a repeat of the Monaco GP) will be broadcast on ABC for free. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to s top streaming service such as FuboTV for free.

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.99 a month

Fubo TV is one of the of the biggest and best sports streaming services in the US. It carries ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a great watch to stream the 2021 F1 season in full. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. Oh and there's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?View Deal

F1 live stream in Russia

If you're keen to see Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin make his debut for Haas at the Bahrain Grand Prix, you'll be thrilled to hear that the 2021 F1 season will be show free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

F1 live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pit lane reporting, while the likes of Jacques Villeneuve do the business in the commentary box. If Ferrari don't show any form in Bahrain this weekend, you can count on Valsecchi to tell it like it is.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

F1 live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan 11-13 June Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 25-27 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austra 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 1-3 Sept Singapore Grand Prix Singapore Circuit Singapore 8-10 Oct Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit Japan 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 29-31 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 12-14 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit Australia 26-28 Nov Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 3-5 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE