Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup matches

League One AFC Wimbledon will fancy their chances of bagging a top flight scalp in the Carabao Cup tonight as they travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on a none-too-vintage Arsenal. Will the Gunner's recent run of form be enough to hold off Mark Robinson's team? Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon live stream wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon live stream Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Location: Emirates Stadium, London Free trial: Kayo Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ AUS stream: BeIN Sports / Kayo UK: Not on TV

After a woeful first three games in the league with no goals scored and no points either, Mikel Arteta has squeezed two 1-0 wins from Arsenal's last two fixtures. But those victories have come over the bottom two clubs in the division and at very small margins – hardly inspiring stuff for a squad and set of supporters who are used to greater things.

Their opponents from across the capital will be hungry for this one and will feel that this is an Arsenal very much there for the taking. The Dons have averaged almost two goals per game. Arsenal have been conceding at the same rate.

While the AFC scorers have come from all across the team, it's their set-pieces which pose the biggest threat. There will be plenty of nerves inside the Emirates whenever there's a free-kick anywhere near the box.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off (2.45pm ET) today at the Emirates Stadium. Sadly, the match is not on UK TV but read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon live stream wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon live stream for free

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers a free trial as well as some fairly low monthly prices.

The length of trial and price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Another great free trial option is for those based in Australia who can tune into the coverage on BeIn Sports by using streaming service Kayo. Kayo offers a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch DAZN or Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Canada, Australia or those selected European countries.

Watch an Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

here are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon stream.

US: Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights. You can catch Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

AUS & NZ: Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon live stream

You can watch Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon in Australia and New Zeland on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show the game, with the match kicking off at 4.45am AEST and 6.45am NZT. It should be finishing up in time for your cornflakes.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.

Carabao Cup fixtures

All games to be played on Wednesday 22nd September

7.30pm: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Swansea City

7.45pm: Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

7.45pm: Chelsea vs Aston Villa

7.45pm: Manchester United vs West Ham United

7.45pm: Millwall vs Leicester City

7.45pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur