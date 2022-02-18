3-point contest 2022 live stream: how to watch NBA All-Star weekend skills spectacular for free

The NBA 3-point contest 2022 – part of All-Star Saturday – takes place at at Rocket FieldHouse, Cleveland, on 19th February. Eight players, including Trae Young of the Hawks and Patty Mills of the Nets, will shoot it out to become this year's 3-point king. Schedule and TV times below. Follow our guide to watch the NBA 3-point contest 2022 for free.

NBA 3 point contest 2022 live stream Date: 19th February 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Sun) / 11am AEST (Sun) US streams: TNT | Sling (3-day free trial) | Fubo (7-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky | Now

The Slam Dunk contest tend to take the headline spot on All-Star Saturday, but the 3-point contest is arguably just as exciting. Here's a quick preview of the All-Star Saturday Night schedule, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 1am GMT:

1st event – Taco Bell Skills Challenge

2nd event – MTN Dew 3-Point Contest

3rd event – AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Most of the greatest basketball players, from Larry Bird to Michael Jordan, have entered the 3-point competition. The format is simple: five racks, each with five balls, are scattered around the court. One of the racks features 'money balls' worth two points.

Players have 70 seconds to shoot as many balls as they can. The three highest scores move onto the championship round, where the winner is crowned. This year, players get two bonus 'Dew Zone' shots from beyond the 3-point line, worth three points each.

Ready to see the likes of Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) shoot the lights out? Here's how to watch the NBA 3-point contest 2022 for free.

3-point contest 2022 free live stream

The NBA 3-point contest 2022 airs live on TNT, along with Sunday's All-Star game.

Cord-cutters can live stream TNT through Sling TV. New subscribers a 3-day free trial, meaning you can watch the 3-point contest, Slam Dunk contest and All-Star game free of charge!

Sling is $35 a month thereafter, but there's no contract so you can cancel any time.

Fubo TV is another good way to stream TNT. Subscription costs $65 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

Away from the US during 2022 All-Star Weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the Sling TV free trial from wherever you happen to be. Using a VPN is easy – just follow the steps below.

NBA 3-point contest 2022: watch it with a VPN wherever you go

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NBA 3-point contest 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams when outside your home country – and save money!

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 3-point contest 2022, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free 3-point contest 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the 3-point contest 2022 live stream in UK

The build-up for Saturday night's three-event skills showcase starts from 11.30pm GMT on Sky Sports Arena, before being joined on Main Event at 1am GMT when the main event kicks off.

Not a Sky subscriber? No problem. Cord-cutters can get streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via Now. Day membership costs £12, monthly membership is £34. No contract, cancel anytime.

Don't forget: US basketball fans can use a VPN to watch the 2022 3-point contest free on Sling TV from wherever they are in the world. Scroll up for a step-by-step guide.

2022 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule & TV times

Friday 18th February 2022

10.30am ET – Clorox Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5.30pm ET – Hall of Fame Class of 2022 News Conference (NBA TV)

7pm ET – Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9pm ET – Clorox Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday 19th February 2022

11am ET – NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

2pm ET – NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T (TNT/ESPN2)

7pm ET – Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV)

8pm ET – State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Sunday 20th February 2022

12pm ET – NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV)

2pm ET – NBA G League Next Gem Game (NBA TV)

8pm ET – 71st NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

Last 25 3-point contest winners

2021: Steph Curry (Warriors) | Chicago

2020: Buddy Hield (Kings) | Chicago

2019: Joe Harris (Nets) | Charlotte

2018: Devin Booker (Suns) | Los Angeles

2017: Eric Gordon (Rockets) | New Orleans

2016: Klay Thompson (Warriors) | Toronto

2015: Stephen Curry (Warriors) | New York City

2014: Marco Belinelli (Spurs) | New Orleans

2013: Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers) | Houston

2012: Kevin Love (Timberwolves) | Orlando

2011: James Jones (Heat) | Los Angeles

2010: Paul Pierce (Celtics) | Dallas

2009: Daequan Cook (Heat) | Phoenix

2008: Jason Kapono (Raptors) | New Orleans

2007: Jason Kapono (Raptors) | Las Vegas

2006: Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs) | Houston

2005: Quentin Richardson (Suns) | Denver

2004: Voshon Lenard (Nuggets) | Los Angeles

2003: Peja Stojakovic (Kings) | Atlanta

2002: Peja Stojakovic (Kings) | Philadelphia

2001: Ray Allen (Bucks) | Washington, D.C.

2000: Jeff Hornacek (Jazz) | Oakland

1998: Jeff Hornacek (Jazz) | New York

1997: Steve Kerr (Bulls) | Cleveland

1996: Tim Legler (Wizards) | San Antonio

1995: Glen Rice (Heat) | Phoenix

1994: Mark Price (Cavs) | Minnesota

Greatest 3-point contest performances of all time