The Genesis 7.0 is an amazing performer - if you can get past the price

The Genesis 7.0 is Atacama’s first step into the high-end hi-fi bracket. Considerably deeper than previous designs, the four-shelf wooden Genesis has shelves that ‘float’ on isolation pads, which in turn rest on a bevelled surface cut into the modular frame. We think it’s a bit

of a head-turner, too – as it should be at the price.

Premium perch delivers best performance

Of all these racks, putting our kit on the Genesis 7.0 sees it produce the best sound. Everything is smooth and well-balanced, with a confident delivery that’s responsive and packed with subtlety, timing and detail. So why four stars? Despite all the pluses, we felt the internal finish and some of the fittings didn’t befit the price, while £300 per shelf is a fair whack

to pay. But if price is no problem, this is the rack for you.

