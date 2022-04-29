Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

There's an almighty tussle underway for a place in the top 10, and in the thick of it are Wolves and Brighton – two clubs whose fortunes have changed starkly over recent times. The Seagulls equalled their highest ever Premier League points tally last week and are looking to close the gap to Bruno Lage's side. And Wolves, they are finding points very difficult to come by right now. Make sure you know how to watch a Wolves vs Brighton live stream from anywhere in the world.

Wolves vs Brighton live stream Date: Saturday 30th April Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month)

This has been a season of fine margins for Wolves. They don't score many and they don't concede many, and a time was always going to come when the goals against would start to outweigh the goals for. They've lost three of their last four games – a dreary stretch that has served to highlight the importance of Rúben Neves. Wolves have looked rudderless without the Portuguese midfielder linking defence and attack, but he's looking good for a swift return to the starting XI.

The profligacy of Brighton's strikers has become one of the Premier League's running jokes, but Graham Potter has found a way to offset that by encouraging his midfielders to contribute to the cause. Valuable goals from Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu have led them to eight points from their past five games, but Yves Bissouma was sorely missed during their Manchester City defeat and Southampton draw. The Mali international is expected to return from suspension for this one.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 30th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wolves vs Brighton live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch a Wolves vs Brighton live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Wolves vs Brighton on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which live streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN because it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Wolves vs Brighton Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Wolves vs Brighton live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Wolves vs Brighton live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Wolves vs Brighton

Using a VPN for Peacock TV is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wolves vs Brighton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Wolves vs Brighton live stream.

UK: watch a Wolves vs Brighton live stream

Sadly, Wolves vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Canada: Wolves vs Brighton live stream

The Wolves vs Brighton live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Wolves vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Wolves vs Brighton

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Wolves vs Brighton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Wolves vs Brighton – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30