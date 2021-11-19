Watford vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Premier League

The Premier League is back and there are some serious stories to pick up on, not least of all is that of Manchester United who now sit sixth in the table after a run of three losses from the last four. Can a trip to low-down Watford bring a good result or will this be the last game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? Make sure you know how to watch a Watford vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Watford vs Manchester United live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

Watford vs Manchester United live stream Date: Saturday 20th November 2021 Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Luckily for Solskjaer and the United faithful, Watford are one of the few teams with worse form than the Red Devils right now. Watford have lost four out of their last five including a 5-0 thumping by Liverpool in front of the home crowd which won't have pleased manager Claudio Ranieri much either.

The Hornets' most recent loss to fifth-placed Arsenal was a far closer run affair, though. Unfortunately, a second yellow to midfielder Juraj Kucka means that the Slovak will miss this weekend's home encounter. Centre half Francisco Sierralta is out injured and Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan will undergo a late fitness test.

After a fair bit of transfer talk of interest from Real Madrid, it's expected that United's holding midfielder Donny van de Beek will get a go in the starting XI. It's particularly likely given that Paul Pogba is not only suspended but also injured after playing for France over the international break.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Follow our guide on how to watch a Watford vs Manchester United live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Watford vs Manchester United on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Watford vs Manchester United live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Chelsea vs Burnley – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Watford vs Manchester United live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Watford vs Manchester United live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Watford vs Manchester United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Watford vs Manchester United live stream.

UK: watch a Watford vs Manchester United live stream

Sadly, Watford vs Manchester United will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Watford vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Watford vs Manchester United – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for November

All times are in GMT



Saturday 20th November

12:30pm Leicester v Chelsea

3pm Aston Villa v Brighton

3pm Burnley v Crystal Palace

3pm Newcastle v Brentford

3pm Norwich v Southampton

3pm Watford v Man Utd

3pm Wolves v West Ham

5.30pm Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday 21st November

2pm Man City v Everton

4.30pm Spurs v Leeds

Saturday 27th November

12:30pm Arsenal v Newcastle

3pm Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

3pm Liverpool v Southampton

3pm Norwich v Wolves

5.30pm Brighton v Leeds

Sunday 28th November

2pm Brentford v Everton

2pm Burnley v Spurs

2pm Leicester v Watford

2pm Man City v West Ham

4.30pm Chelsea v Man Utd

Tuesday 30 November

7.30pm Newcastle v Norwich

8.15pm Leeds v Crystal Palace