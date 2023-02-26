Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup final online

Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream

Manchester United vs Newcastle is available to watch on ESPN Plus in the US (only $9.99/month). You can also watch today's Carabao Cup final in the UK on Sky Sports (4.30pm GMT), and on beIN Sports in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere if you are travelling abroad. Full details on how to watch a Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream just below.

USA: Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus

AUS: Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream on beIN Sports

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream: match preview

Manchester United and Newcastle meet at Wembley today for a highly-anticipated Carabao Cup final. Both these sides are enjoying brilliant seasons so far, battling it out for a place in the Premier League's top four, but which one will raise the first domestic trophy of the season?

Manchester United breezed past Nottingham Forest in the semi-final, winning 3-0 at the City Ground and 2-0 in the home leg, but Erik ten Hag's side have been impressive throughout their run to the last two. The only goals they've conceded so far in the competition came in the opening 4-2 win over Aston Villa back in November, and one of those was an own-goal scored by Diogo Dalot. Since then, the Red Devils have also seen off Burnley and Charlton, but the high-flying Magpies will provide the toughest test of the lot.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have played a game more than their opponents to reach this stage, knocking out League Two side Tranmere way back in August. Between then and the second leg of their semi-final meeting with Southampton last month the Magpies have also managed to keep multiple clean sheets, with Che Adams finally breaching Nick Pope's goal when the Saints were already 3-0 down on aggregate. It sets up a compelling Carabao Cup final under the arch at Wembley that could well go all the way to penalties.

Manchester United vs Newcastle kicks off at 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET, Sunday 26th February, at Wembley. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream.

US: watch Manchester United vs Newcastle

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service which carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup and Carabao Cup final . Subscribe to ESPN Plus on its own – or as part of the bargain Disney Bundle along with Hulu ($12.99 a month).

(opens in new tab) Man United vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere in the world.

Here at What Hi-Fi? we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Carabao Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Carabao Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Newcastle

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN Plus.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream!

UK: Watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream

Manchester United vs Newcastle will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream

In Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Manchester United vs Newcastle for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport via streaming service Kayo Sports. Try this Kayo 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Away from Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream kick-off times

Global Manchester United vs Newcastle kick-off times

UK: 4.30pm

4.30pm Central Europe: 5.30pm

5.30pm USA (ET/PT): 11.30am / 8.30am

11.30am / 8.30am Australia: 3.30am (Monday)

3.30am (Monday) New Zealand: 5.30am (Monday)

All times 4.30pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

