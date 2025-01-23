Djokovic vs Zverev live stream — how to watch Australian Open 2025 for free online

Djokovic vs Zverev live streams

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev is the first of two men's semi-finals at the 2025 Australian Open on Friday. The start time will depend on the mixed doubles final that's on before them, but it should be around 2.30pm local time (that's 3.30am GMT in the UK and Thursday at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT in the US). The Australian Open is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia and you can use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Zverev live streams from anywhere if you're away.

37-year-olds aren't supposed to make Grand Slam semi-finals. But the 10-time Australian Open champ doesn't play by the usual rules and Djokovic overcame Carlos Alcaraz and injury late on Tuesday night to reach a mind-boggling 50th career slam semi.

Nobody comes close to matching his decima of Norman Brookes Cup wins and it would be a brave person to bet against raising it to the crowd again come Sunday.

Standing in his way is a man a full decade his junior. Currently placed number 2 in the world, there's a very real chance that Zverev becomes the perennial nearly-man of his generation. This is the third time the German has reached the final four in Melbourne and he'll be desperate to vanquish the living legend standing across the court on Friday.

Djokovic vs Zverev live streams are free to watch on 9Now in Australia. Below you'll discover how to watch Australian Open 2025 from anywhere if you're away from home.

Free Djokovic vs Zverev live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2025 Australian Open in Australia, live and for free – that includes Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access the Djokovic vs Zverev live stream without being blocked...

Watch Djokovic vs Zverev live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Djokovic vs Zverev live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

Watch Djokovic vs Zverev live stream in the US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Djokovic vs Zverev live stream on ESPN (due to start not before 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Thursday evening), which can be accessed through a variety of cable packages as well as cord cutting services such as Sling and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes ESPN with its Orange package, with new customers currently getting their first month half price (and only $46 a month after that).

Fubo's Essential tier gets you over 200 channels (including both ESPN channels) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

You can also watch Djokovic vs Zverev online on the ESPN+ streaming service. The platform carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $11.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber currently abroad.

Watch Djokovic vs Zverev live stream in the UK

The 2025 Australian Open – including Djokovic vs Zverev in the early hours of Friday morning from around 3.30am GMT – is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Australian Open tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £30.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, cricket and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Not at home right now? A VPN can help you to access your subscriptions from anywhere.

Watch Djokovic vs Zverev live stream in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch their own tennis Grand Slam absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now, including Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev from approximately 2.30pm AEDT on Friday afternoon.

Australian Open 2025 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport streaming service in Australia. The basic Stan package is $12 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.