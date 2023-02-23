Watch Bel-Air season 2: live stream, time and date, episode guide

Bel-Air season 2 live stream

Bel-Air season 2 starts streaming on Thursday 23rd February on Peacock in the US. UK viewers can watch Peacock through Sky or Now.

US: Watch Bel-Air season 2 on Peacock (opens in new tab)

UK: Watch Bel-Air season 2 on Peacock via Sky

Bel-Air season 2 live stream: preview

If you missed it, Bel-Air is a modern reimagining of the classic 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It had its genesis in a 2019 short by filmmaker Morgan Cooper that took the central conceit of the Will Smith original and give it some gritty realism. The short went viral, amassing an army of fans that included chief slapper Will Smith himself. Last year, the full-length show premiered on Peacock. And now it's back for a second season.

All of the main cast return, including Jabari Banks (as Will), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey) and Simone Joy (Lisa Wilkes).

Rapper Saweetie will cameo as herself, and original cast member Tatyana Ali (who played Ashley Banks) will make an appearance too.

So what can we expect from Bel-Air season two? Well, season one ended on a cliffhanger, with the revelation that – spoiler alert! – Will's father didn't walk out on him as a four-year-old, but was incarcerated. He turned up at the Banks' family home in episode 10, bringing with him a lot of unanswered questions – chief among them, why did Will's family lie to him for so long? How can he trust them after so long? And where does the family go from here?

Expect the fallout from that to be a major storyline in season two.

The first season became Peacock's most watched scripted original, racking up over 8 million streams in the three months since it premiered. Here's how to watch Bel-Air season 2 from anywhere...

When does Bel-Air season 2 air?

The first three episodes of Bel-Air season 2 drop at 5am ET / 10am GMT on Thursday 23rd February 2023 on Peacock. The remaining seven episodes will arrive over the following seven weeks.

Ep 1-3 : 23rd Feb 2023

: 23rd Feb 2023 Ep 4 : 2nd Mar 2023

: 2nd Mar 2023 Ep 5 : 9th Mar 2023

: 9th Mar 2023 Ep 6 : 16th Mar 2023

: 16th Mar 2023 Ep 7 : 23rd Mar 2023

: 23rd Mar 2023 Ep 8 : 30th Mar 2023

: 30th Mar 2023 Ep 9: 6th Apr 2023

6th Apr 2023 Ep 10: 13th Apr 2023

US: watch Bel-Air season 2 live stream

Peacock is the home of Bel-Air season 2. Peacock is the streaming service from NBCUniversal. The Premium tier costs $4.99 a month and includes Peacock originals like Bel-Air, while the Premium Plus tier ($9.99 a month) has no ads and lets you download some shows and watch offline.

Watch Bel-Air season 2 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Bel-Air season 2 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the Bel-Air season 2 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Bel-Air season 2 trailer

Can I watch Bel-Air season 2 in the UK?

You can watch Bel-Air season 2 in the UK on Peacock, which is available through Sky and Now. The first three episodes land on Thursday 23rd February, and drop weekly after that. Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you're not a subscriber.

Can I watch Bel-Air season 2 in Australia?

If you're in Australia, you can watch Bel-Air season 2 on Stan (opens in new tab). The season starts on 24th February.

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Bel-Air season 2 live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch Bel-Air season 2 in Canada

In Canada, Bel-Air season 2 airs on Showcase (opens in new tab), starting on Monday 20th March at 9pm ET. You can also access Showcase through StackTV (opens in new tab), one of the Prime Video channels.