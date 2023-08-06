Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch the 2023/24 Community Shield free online from anywhere

Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream

The Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream is available for FREE on ITVX in the UK. Over in the US, the Community Shield will be live on ESPN+. It's Paramount Plus in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from abroad, if you happen to be travelling away from home. Full details on how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live streams on TV just below.

Arsenal vs Man City: match preview

The Community Shield can often feel like little more than a glorified pre-season friendly but it does provide an opportunity to see how two giants of the Premier League are shaping up ahead of the new season. Arsenal will be keen to secure a statement victory and show that they are once again ready to challenge for the title, while Manchester City will look to add another piece of silverware in 2023 and demonstrate why they are the favourites to win a sixth league title in seven seasons.

Having topped the Premier League for so long last season, Arsenal ultimately came up just short as they finished five points behind champions Manchester City. It may have been a slightly disappointing end but there were plenty of reasons to feel optimistic after achieving their best finish in seven years. That feeling of hope has only been buoyed by the arrival of German attacker Kai Havertz, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and England midfielder Declan Rice for a club-record fee. Mikel Arteta’s side have also impressed in pre-season, particularly in the hugely entertaining 5-3 win over Barcelona.

For Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola will have been plotting how to replicate the extraordinary success of last season. City were simply sensational towards the end of the campaign as they swept teams aside to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. During the summer they have lost captain Ilkay Gündogan to Barcelona and Riyadh Mahrez to Al-Ahli, but Croatian Mateo Kovačić has arrived from Chelsea and there remains plenty of depth in the squad.

City did lose 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in pre-season and don’t have the best record in the Community Shield, having suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool last year and lost 1-0 to Leicester in 2021. However, they were unstoppable in the two games against Arsenal last season, securing a 3-1 win at the Emirates before thrashing them 4-1 at the Etihad. With a trophy and bragging rights on the line, it should be an exciting encounter between two top sides at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal vs Manchester City kicks off at 4pm BST / 11am EDT at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 6th. Here’s how to watch an Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere today.

UK: Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream

Fortunately, UK-based football fans with a TV license can watch the Community Shield for FREE as Arsenal vs Manchester City will be broadcast on ITV, with live streams available on ITVX.

On holiday or travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and the free live stream. Details next...

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Community Shield.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Community Shield live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more.

How to use a VPN for Arsenal vs Manchester City

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Community Shield, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream!

USA: Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream

Soccer fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on ESPN+, which also streams EFL games throughout the season.

Of course, ESPN+ is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in Canada

Sportsnet has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Community Shield in Canada.

A subscription to Sportsnet NOW costs CA$14.99 per month or CA$149.99 for a full year.

Use a VPN to watch Sportsnet Now from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Paramount+ is providing live coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The service costs AU$9.99 a month or an annual membership can be purchased for AU$89.99. As well as access to the Arsenal vs Manchester City game, there is a library full of thousands of TV episodes and hundreds of movies.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Community Shielf live stream without being blocked.

Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off time

Global Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off times

UK: 4.00pm

4.00pm Central Europe: 5.00pm

5.00pm USA (EDT/PDT): 11.00am / 8.00am

11.00am / 8.00am Australia: 2.00am (Monday)

2.00am (Monday) New Zealand: 4.00am (Monday)