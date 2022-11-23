Uruguay vs South Korea live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Nobody does World Cups quite like Uruguay, expert exponents of the good, the bad, and the downright scandalous facets of the game. They've brought Luis Suarez to the party for one last hurrah, and kick off their tournament against South Korea, whose hopes largely hinge on the considerable abilities of Son Heung-min. Make sure you know how to watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Uruguay vs South Korea live stream Date: Thursday 24th November Kick-off: 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 12am AEDT Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Not seeing Oscar Tabarez prowling La Celeste's technical area is going to take some getting used to. The Uruguay legend was dismissed when the team's qualification campaign went off the rails, and the subsequent appointment of Diego Alonso has had the desired effect. By marrying the best of the old guard with the most promising new kids on the block, he's built a team rich in experience, nous, energy and, above all, quality.

Darwin Nunez, Fede Valverde and Jose Gimenez form the new spine of the team, but the more experienced heads are still there to pass on their wisdom – and their flair for crossing the line without due punishment. Napoli's Kim Min-jae has emerged as one of the most impressive central defenders in Europe this season, but his attentions are going to be required left, right and center with the attacking talents at Uruguay's disposal.

South Korea pulled off one of the most memorable results of the last World Cup when they beat then-defending champions Germany 2-0 in their last group game. But two defeats in their first two matches meant they were already eliminated by then, and Paulo Bento knows that a repeat will be unacceptable. Key to his team's chances will be Son, who suffered a fracture around his left eye earlier this month. What sort of shape is their main man in?

This Group H match kicks off at 1pm GMT / 8am ET at the 40,000-seater Education City Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Uruguay vs South Korea live stream in 4K HDR

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Uruguay vs South Korea live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find it's a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Uruguay vs South Korea live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Uruguay vs South Korea live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Uruguay vs South Korea live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Uruguay vs South Korea live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Uruguay vs South Korea

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Uruguay vs South Korea live stream. The match airs on FS1. Anyone with FS1 on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual, but you can watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Uruguay vs South Korea live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Uruguay vs South Korea live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cord-cutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Uruguay vs South Korea

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Uruguay vs South Korea in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Uruguay vs South Korea live stream kick-off times

Global Uruguay vs South Korea kick-off times

Local: 4pm

4pm Uruguay: 10am

10am South Korea: 10pm

10pm UK: 1pm

1pm Central Europe: 2pm

2pm USA (ET/PT): 8am / 5am

8am / 5am Australia: 12am

12am New Zealand: 2am

2am India: 6.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Monday 28th November 2022

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)