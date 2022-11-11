UFC 281 live stream and how to watch Adesanya vs Pereira – full card, start time

Adesanya vs Pereira tops a stacked card at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday. Can the Last Stylebender defend his undisputed middleweight crown against Brazilian former kickboxer Alex "Poatan" Pereira? US fans can watch the full Adesanya vs Pereira fight with an ESPN Plus PPV but viewers in the UK and Europe can watch with their standard sports streaming subscriptions. Read on for a UFC 281 live stream, start time where you are and much more on the fight besides.

UFC 281 live stream Date: Saturday 11th November 2022 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT Adesanya vs Pereira cagewalks: 1am ET / 6am GMT / 5pm AEDT UK stream: BT Sport (opens in new tab) (£25/month) US stream: ESPN+ ($75 PPV) (opens in new tab) Germany stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) (€30/month) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (AU$60 PPV)

UFC fans are in for a thriller when 33-year-old Nigerian-born MMA superstar Israel Adesanya returns to the ring this Saturday (Sunday morning if you're in the UK). Having successfully defended his title twice, Adesanya is currently the 185lbs king and undefeated at this weight.

The two men have clashed twice before, in the China-based Glory of Heroes kickboxing event, with Pereira getting the best of Adesanya on both occasions. Can Adesanya take his revenge in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's famous Octagon? Or will Pereira make the most of the biggest title shot of his career?

Elsewhere, the UFC 281 card features strawweight champion Carla Esparza against former Kunlun Fight strawweight champion Zhang Weili, as well as Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler.

The main event – Adesanya vs Pereira – streams from 10pm ET / 3am GMT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the US, with the prelims simulcast on ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPN Deportes from 8pm ET / 1am GMT.

UK fans can watch UFC 281 as part of a regular BT Sport (opens in new tab) pass (£25/month) and enjoy an instant UFC 281 live stream. Find out how to watch from where you live below.

The best UFC 281 live stream deal in the US

UFC 281 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 281 PPV costs $74.99. A bundle deal includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ for $124.98 total, which includes MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer.

US: UFC 281 live stream – Adesanya vs Pereira

In the US, ESPN+ has rights to the UFC 281 live stream featuring Adesanya vs Pereira. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are two ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 281 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

The Disney Bundle gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $13.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $88.98 in total.

UFC 281 and the Disney Bundle $88.98

You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 281 PPV for $88.98 total.

UK: UFC 281 live stream – Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC 281 – Adesanya vs Pereira – will be live on BT Sport in the UK. Cordcutters can stream the action with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25/month).

UFC 281 | £25/month with BT Sport Monthly Pass

Watch and stream UFC 281 – including the prelims and main card – live on BT Sport with a monthly pass for £25/month. BT Sport is available across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

EU: UFC 281 live stream – Adesanya vs Pereira

MMA fans in Germany and Italy can watch a UFC 281 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 281, including Adesanya vs Pereira, throughout Sunday.

UFC 281 live stream with DAZN for €29.99

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries.

Australia: UFC 281 live stream – Adesanya vs Pereira

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 281 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Adesanya vs Pereira costs AU$59.95. The main event is is expected to start around 4pm AEDT on Sunday, 13th November 2022. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

UFC 281 full fight card

UFC 281 main card – from 10pm ET / 3am GMT

Israel Adesanya (c) vs Alex Pereira - Middleweight

Carla Esparza (c) vs Zhang Weili - Women's strawweight

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler - Lightweight

Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez - Bantamweight

Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles - Lightweight



UFC 281 prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am GMT

Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano - Lightweight

Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann - Light heavyweight

Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield - Womne's flyweight

Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman - Middleweight