UFC 268 live stream and how to watch Usman vs Covington 2 online, full card, start time

UFC 268 is set for a huge night of MMA when welterweight champion Kamaru Usman locks horns with American challenger Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday. The event will be co-headlined by the Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili strawweight bout. UFC 268 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US, but it's far less in other countries. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap UFC 268 live stream from anywhere.

UFC 268 live stream Date: Saturday 6th November 2021 Main card: 10pm ET / 2am GMT (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) Usman vs Covington 2: 11.30pm ET / 3.30am GMT (Sun) / 1.30pm AEST (Sun) Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York Germany stream: DAZN (€14.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) US stream: ESPN ($70)

After two years away, UFC makes a spectacular return the Big Apple with a stacked card that features a rematch of one of the greatest UFC title fights ever: Kamaru "The Nigerian Nightmare" Usman, 34, versus Colby Covington.

When the pair met in 2019, pound-for-pound king Usman won by fifth round TKO after a thrilling slugfest that had MMA fans on their feet. Usman has since gone on to defend his title three times, most recently overpowering Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in April.

California-born "Chaos" Covington, 33, is said to be Usman's toughest opponent at 170lbs. The former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion is currently no.1 in the UFC welterweight rankings and, with Usman teasing his retirement two days before the big fight, is well-placed to cause a major upset.

Usman vs Covington 2 will be proceeded by an explosive women's strawweight showdown between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili, plus a hotly-anticipated lightweight fight between UFC legends Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch the action from New York for free. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 268 live stream for less from anywhere in the world.

UFC 268 live stream with DAZN

(Image credit: DAZN)

MMA fans who are lucky enough to live in Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 268 – including Usman vs Covington 2 – at the best price on DAZN..

This is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 268 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the streaming service costs €14.99 a month. It's fantastic value for UFC live streams and includes all the other sport on DAZN for an entire month.

DAZN UFC 268 live stream with DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.



Going to be outside Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial of UFC 268 without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UFC 268 live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 268 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UFC 268, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for DAZN Germany.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the UFC 268 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: UFC 268 live stream – Usman vs Covington 2

(Image credit: UFC / ESPN)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 268 in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs a full $70 – in addition to an ESPN+ subscription. Ouch.

Remember: selected European citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being blocked instead. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 268 live stream – Usman vs Covington 2

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to show UFC 268 in the UK. You can live stream the main card – including Usman vs Covington 2 – with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). Watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. Full details above.

BT Sport Monthly Pass BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 268 for just £25

I's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

Australia: UFC 268 live stream – Usman vs Covington 2

(Image credit: Kayo)

If you want to watch a UFC 268 live stream – headlined by Usman vs Covington 2 – in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

It'll cost a hefty AU$54.95. The main card starts at 12pm AEST with the headline fight expected at 1.30pm AEST on Sunday, 7th November 2021. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 268 fight card

UPDATE: TJ Laramie has been removed from his featherweight early prelim bout with Melsik Baghdasaryan. Laramie will be replaced by UFC newcomer Bruno Souza. Aleksa Camur has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with John Allan. Allen will now fight unbeaten Dustin Jacoby.

Main card – 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 2am GMT (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington; UFC welterweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili; UFC women's strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandles; Lightweight

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo; Featherweight

Frankie Edgas vs. Marlon Vera; Bantamweight

Preliminary card – 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT / 12am GMT / 11am AEDT (Sun)

Alex Pereira vs. Andres Michailidis; Middleweight

Al laquinta vs. Bobby Green; Lightweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov; Middleweight

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis; Middleweight

Early Prelims – 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT / 10pm GMT / 9am AEDT (Sun)

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams; Welterweight

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett; Heavyweight

Aleksa Camur vs. John Allan; Light heavyweight

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. TJ Laramie; Featherweight

CJ Vergara vs. Ode' Osbourne; Flyweight

Usman vs Covington 2: tale of the tape

Name: Kamaru "Nigerian Nightmare" Usman – Colby "Chaos" Covington

Nationality: Nigerian – American

Date of birth: 11th May 1987 – 22nd Feb 1988

Height: 6ft 0in – 5ft 9in

Reach: 76 inches – 72 inches

Total fights: 20 – 18

Record: 19-1 – 16-2

Kamaru Usman on Colby Covington

'It doesn’t matter. Finish or not, the way I fight I want to dominate a guy from start to finish.

"I want to out-class a guy. I want a guy to go home, when they lay down in bed at night they’re like, 'That guy’s better than me.

"There was nothing I can do to beat him.' That’s what I want. That’s the feeling that I want to leave with these guys each and every time they compete against me."