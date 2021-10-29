UFC 267 live stream and how to watch Blachowicz vs Teixeira for only $7

UFC 267 is set for a huge clash when Jan Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira this Saturday, 30th October. And while previous UFC events have been pricey pay-per-view affairs, this one is free to stream for all those with an ESPN+ subscription ($6.99 a month). UK fans can watch live on BT Sport. The main card starts at 2pm ET / 7pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 267 live stream from anywhere in the world.

UFC 267 live stream Date: Saturday 30th Oct 2021 Main card: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEST (Sun) Blachowicz vs Teixeira: 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT / 6.30am AEST (Sun) Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi US stream: ESPN+ Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) Aus stream: Kayo Sports (AU$55 PPV)

UFC returns to Fight Island this Saturday with a loaded card that features a mouthwatering main event that will see Polish MMA superstar Jan Blachowicz (28-8) attempt to retain his light heavyweight crown in the face of an onslaught from 205lb Brazilian challenger Glover Teixeira.

Fan favourite Blachowicz shocked the world when he overpowered Dominick Reyes in the second round of their UFC 253 bout to snatch the light heavyweight belt – but can he keep it? His 42-year-old opponent has been waiting over a decade for the chance to become a UFC champion, so it's going to be all-out war.

Bruce Buffer's run of 255 consecutive UFC cards ends this week after the legendary announcer tested positive for covid-19 but don't worry, Buffer will return to the mic at UFC 268.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch the preliminaries for free. The main card is live on BT Sport. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 267 live stream for free and from anywhere in the world.

UFC 267 free stream with ESPN+ for just $7

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to stream UFC 267 in the USA. A subscription to ESPN+ costs just $6.99/month and includes instant access to a UFC 267 live stream from your phone, tablet, laptop and connected TV.

Going to be outside the States this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the ESPN+ from anywhere in the world, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UFC 267 live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 267 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For UFC 267, you may wish to choose 'USA' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the UFC 267 live stream.

Watch a UFC 267 live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to show UFC 267 in the UK. You can live stream the main card – including Blachowicz vs Teixeira – with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). You can watch instantly using through the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. Full details above.

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

The UFC 267 main card starts at 7pm BST with the Blachowicz vs Teixeira ringwalks expected around 9.30pm.

Watch a UFC 267 live stream in Australia

If you want to watch a UFC 267 live stream – including Blachowicz vs Teixeira – in Australia you'll need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

It'll cost a hefty AU$54.95. The main card gets underway at 4am AEST with the headline fight expected at 6.30am on Sunday, 31st October 2021. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 267 fight card

Main card – 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Jan Błachowicz vs Glover Teixeira for Blachowicz's Light Heavyweight title

Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen for the interim UFC Bantamweight title

Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker – Lightweight

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura – Heavyweight

Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev – Welterweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir – Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card – 3.30pm BST / 10.30am ET

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba – Women’s Strawweight

Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov – Featherweight

Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov – Middleweight

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Benoît St. Denis – Welterweight

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs Shamil Gamzatov – Light Heavyweight

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy – Featherweight

Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski – Middleweight

Damir Ismagulov vs Magomed Mustafaev – Lightweight

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento – Flyweight