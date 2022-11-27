South Korea vs Ghana live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

It's victory or bust for Ghana as they face South Korea at World Cup 2022 on Monday. As the bottom team in Group H, the Black Stars need a win or they'll be heading home. Expect an end-to-end affair with both teams viewing this fixture as their easiest win. Make sure you know how to watch a South Korea vs Ghana live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

South Korea vs Ghana live stream Dates: Monday, November 28 Kick-off: 1pm (GMT) / 8am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Despite plenty of attacking intent from Paulo Bento's side, South Korea were left frustrated in their World Cup opener against Uruguay in what proved to be an, at times, dull affair between two well-matched teams. The Korean's dominated possession, but did little with it, and they'll need to find a way to better harness Son-Heung Min, who too often looked an isolated figure up front in Thursday's goalless draw.

Ghana meanwhile showed plenty of fight against Ronaldo and co in their first match of the tournament, but were ultimately left empty handed as they went down 3-2 to Portugal. The Black Stars showed plenty of attacking enterprise in the defeat, and will feel hard done by propping up Group H, especially after a luckless Inaki Williams slipped at the crucial moment to stop him from scoring an almost certain stoppage time equaliser.

This Group H match kicks off at 1pm GMT / 8am ET at the 45,000-seater Education City Stadium, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a South Korea vs Ghana live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

South Korea vs Ghana live stream in 4K HDR

You can watch the South Korea vs Ghana live stream for free on BBC1. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a South Korea vs Ghana live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular South Korea vs Ghana live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any South Korea vs Ghana live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for South Korea vs Ghana live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free South Korea vs Ghana live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch South Korea vs Ghana

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the South Korea vs Ghana live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a South Korea vs Ghana live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) South Korea vs Ghana live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) South Korea vs Ghana live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch South Korea vs Ghana

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch South Korea vs Ghana in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch South Korea vs Ghana live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a South Korea vs Ghana live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

South Korea vs Ghana live stream kick-off times

Global South Korea vs Ghana kick-off times

Local: 4pm

4pm UK: 1pm

1pm Central Europe: 2pm

2pm USA (ET/PT): 8am / 5am

8am / 5am Australia: 12am

12am New Zealand: 2am

2am India: 6.30pm

6.30pm South Korea: 10pm

10pm Ghana: 1pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

