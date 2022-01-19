South Africa vs India live stream and how to watch the ODI cricket for free

India face South Africa in the first of three ODI matches starting Wednesday, 19th January, at Boland Park. India will be led by new captain KL Rahul after Rohit Sharma was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Play begins at 8.30am GMT. Aussie viewers can use the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs India live stream free with a VPN– from anywhere in the world.

South Africa vs India ODI live streams Dates: 19th / 21st / 23rd January 2022 Start time: 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 6.30pm AEST / 2pm IST Venue: Borland Park & Newlands, SA FREE stream: Kayo Sports 14-day free trial Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling UK stream: Sky Sports | Now India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

India come into this One Day International series on the back of a 2-1 series loss in the Test, forcing the resignation of Virat Kohli as Test captain. Can India regain their confidence under ODI skipper KH Rahul and his deputy, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah?

The shorter, 50-over format could suit South Africa, who will be keen for a 47th ODI win over India. The Proteas have opted to rest fast bowler Kagiso Rabada – the leading wicket-taker of the Test series with 20 wickets from three matches – but have retained spin bowler George Linde.

With the T20 World Cup 2022 on the horizon, both teams will be hoping to lay down a marker. The 1st ODI is on Wednesday 19th January, the 2nd ODI takes place on Friday 21st and the 3rd ODI on Sunday 23rd.

Aussie viewers can use the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial to watch the South Africa vs India ODI free of charge. Make sure you know how you can watch a South Africa vs India live stream from anywhere.

South Africa vs India free live stream

Fox Sports has the rights to the South Africa vs India ODI series. Aussie fans can live stream all the action on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial.

Going to be outside Oz during South Africa vs India? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Kayo Sports SA vs Ind ODI series | Free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including Test and ODI cricket. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch South Africa vs India live stream from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant South Africa vs India rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For South Africa vs India, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the free South Africa vs India live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

South Africa vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to India's tour of South Africa, including the three-match ODI series starting 19th Jan 2022. Sky subscribers can watch every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Not a Sky subscriber? A Now TV Sports pass pass gets you instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month but you might spot the odd discount.

Watch South Africa vs India live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to the South Africa vs India ODI series in the US – but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

Cord-cutters can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription.

Don't have Sling? New users get to test it out with a Sling 3-day free trial.

South Africa vs India ODIs with Sling 3-day free trial

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first three days for free. It's $35 a month thereafter but there's no commitment to sign-up for longer than three days and no contract if you do. You can cancel at any time.

South Africa vs India live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the three ODI series between South Africa and India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

South Africa vs India ODI series schedule 2022

1st ODI – Wednesday 19th January 2022

Boland Park, Paarl, 8.30am GMT

2nd ODI: Friday 21st January 2022

Boland Park, Paarl, 8.30am GMT

3rd ODI: Sunday 23rd January 2022

Newlands, Cape Town, 8.30am GMT

India ODI squad 2022

KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa ODI squad 2022

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.