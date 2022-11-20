Senegal vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch Senegal vs Netherlands for the first ever meeting of these countries in international football. Fresh from their tournament triumph earlier this year, the Lions of Teranga have genuine aspirations of going deep at World Cup 2022. The Dutch want to send coach Louis van Gaal into retirement with a quarter-final appearance at the very worst. Make sure you know how to watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Senegal vs Netherlands live stream Dates: Monday 21st November Kick-off: 4pm (GMT) / 11am (EST) Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Two tournaments, 20 years apart, will forever be etched in the memories of Senegalese football fans: the 2002 World Cup and the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. In the former, the Lions of Teranga shocked defending champions France in the tournament's opening game, then dumped out Sweden in the last 16 to make the quarter-finals.

Then, in February, manager Aliou Cisse – a player in 2002 – led his side to their first AFCON title on penalties against Egypt. Senegal beat the same opponent, by the same method, to qualify for Qatar but the man who sealed both victories will be miss the World Cup entirely – Sadio Mane's leg injury requires sugery.

That means Watford winger Ismaila Sarr and underrated Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia must step up to the plate. With Edouard Mendy in goal, Kalidou Koulibaly at centre-back a midfield three of Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gueye and Nampalys Mendy providing a Premier League spine, can they add the 2022 World Cup to that list?

Louis van Gaal was in charge of the Netherlands the last time they played a World Cup match, eight years ago. It was the 3-0 third-place play-off defeat to Brazil in 2014. The legendary Dutch coach returned to his country's dugout last August after the not-so Brilliant Orange Euro 2020 exit in what he promises will be his last job in football. The Iron Tulip has beaten cancer to be here and is well like by a squad that appreciates his steadying hand after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Turkey to begin qualifying.

Memphis Depay is the perfect roaming centre-forward in Van Gaal's preferred 3-4-3 system, with Steven Bergwijn to his right and the highly rated PSV youngster Coady Gakpo set to take the tournament alight to his left. Virgil van Dijk, still to appear at a major tournament finals after his knee trouble pre-Euro 2020, is the leader and captain but has shown signs of ageing for Liverpool this season. The Dutch will start this one as favourites, but as Senegal showed in 2002, the Lions of Teranga love nothing more than roaring into an upset.

This Group A match kicks off at 4pm GMT / 11am EST at the 40,000-seater Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Senegal vs Netherlands live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Senegal vs Netherlands live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Senegal vs Netherlands live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Senegal vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Senegal vs Netherlands live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Senegal vs Netherlands live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Senegal vs Netherlands

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Senegal vs Netherlands live stream. The match airs on the Fox Network. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Senegal vs Netherlands live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Senegal vs Netherlands live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Senegal vs Netherlands live stream kick-off times

Global Senegal vs Netherlands kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe (including Netherlands): 5pm

5pm USA (EST/PST): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am (Tuesday)

3am (Tuesday) New Zealand: 5am (Tuesday)

5am (Tuesday) India: 9.30pm

9.30pm Senegal: 4pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Sunday 20th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday 21st November 2022

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm)

Friday 25th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)