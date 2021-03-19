Scotland vs Italy live stream: how to watch the 2021 Six Nations rugby free in HD

Scotland lock horns with Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday in what could be a fascinating clash between two teams desperate to end their 2021 Guinness Six Nations on a high note. Having lost 24-27 to Ireland last week, Scotland will be relieved to face bottom-placed Italy – can they beat The Azzurri for the 11th time on the trot? The match kicks off at 2.15pm on the BBC (free in the UK and Ireland). Follow our guide on how to watch a Scotland vs Italy live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scotland vs Italy live stream Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT, Saturday Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made no fewer than seven changes to the XV that will face Italy. Stuart Hogg starts a Scotland match at fly-half for the first time with Finn Russell missing out due to a head injury. Can Hogg stake his claim to the No.10 jersey?

The new-look Scotland also sees Sean Maitland move to full-back, Darcy Graham come in on the wing and Scott Steele make his first start at scrum-half. Huw Jones’s try-scoring performance off the bench last week earns him a start at outside centre. Edinburgh hooker David Cherry makes his first start for Scotland and there's an all-new pairing in the second row: Sam Skinner and Grant Gilchrist start in place of injured duo Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings.

“Saturday is an opportunity for us to show an improved performance and a much truer reflection of who we are as a team,” Townsend told Guinness Six Nations Rugby. “It’s also an opportunity for a number of players in their first start of the Championship."

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Wales 4 4 0 0 63 3 19 Ireland 4 2 0 2 34 3 11 France 3 3 0 1 39 2 10 England 4 2 0 2 5 2 10 Scotland 3 1 0 2 1 2 6 Italy 4 0 0 4 -142 0 0

Italy last beat Scotland way back in 2015, with a late penalty try securing a 22-19 win at Murrayfield. Can head coach Franco Smith replicate that result this Saturday?

The team news is that Edoardo Padovani makes his first start of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations – one of four changes to Smith's XV for the trip to Edinburgh. Marco Riccioni starts for Giosue Zilocchi at tighthead prop, Federico Ruzza comes in for David Sisi at second row and Federico Mori replaces Carlo Canna.

“Our work during the week was excellent," Smith told reporters earlier this week. "We want to win on Saturday, closing the Championship in the best possible way and continuing on the path of becoming more and more competitive.”

Scotland vs Italy kicks off at 2.15pm on BBC. Here's how to watch the Six Nations for free and in HD wherever you are.

Six Nations 2021: Scotland vs Italy free live stream

Good news: every 2021 Six Nations game will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK (coverage will be divided between BBC, ITV and welsh language channel S4C).

BBC has the rights to Saturday's clash between Scotland and Italy, and will stream

Scotland vs Italy online via the BBC iPlayer, so you can watch on your computer, phone or smart TV.

Of course, the free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK. So if you're a UK citizen stuck outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a whirl and see how it performs? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television and on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Scotland vs Italy from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch Scotland vs Italy US live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA, including a Round 5 Scotland vs Italy live stream. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the 2021 Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2021 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match including Scotland vs Italy live.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch a Scotland vs Italy live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Watch Scotland vs Italy in Ireland

As well as on the BBC, rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including the Scotland vs Italy live stream, will be show on Virgin Media One and on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Scotland vs Italy in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial. It's a great way to catch a Scotland vs Italy live stream if you ask us.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations 2021 action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area for a VB and a brai.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland v Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland v England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C