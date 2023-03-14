Samsung S95C vs S95B: will Samsung's new QD-OLED TV beat its predecessor?

On paper, QD-OLED sounds like the perfect TV technology. Combining the pixel-perfect contrast of OLED with QLED's colour vibrancy, it promises something approaching the best of both worlds, offering an unparalleled viewing experience. That's the sell anyway, and largely, it delivers.

Samsung's S95B was the first QD-OLED TV to hit shops, and the firm's first foray into OLED after spending years bashing the technology. While we found it an excellent TV, and awarded it five stars, there was room for improvement (isn't there always?).

Samsung is hoping that its follow-up, the S95C, excels in the areas where the S95B could improve. Let's compare the two sets and see which comes out on top.

Samsung S95C vs S95B: price

The S95B launched at £2399 / $2200 / AU$3495 for the 55-inch model and £3299 / $3000 / AU$4495 for the 65-incher. But with the set nearly a year old now, and Samsung's aggressive pricing strategy, the sets have dropped to £1499 / $1600 / AU$2995 and £1999 / $1799 / AU$3995 respectively.

We're still waiting for full international pricing for the S95C, but early indications are that it will be pricier than its predecessor. The European pricing for the 55-inch model is €2500 (around £2200 / $2655 / AU$3885), while the 55-incher will set you back €3300 (around £2900 / $3485 / AU$5175). There's also a 77-inch model that will cost €4800 / $4500 (around £4235 / AU$7525).

These prices don't translate exactly, but they give an idea of what to expect.

We'll update the section once we have official pricing.

Samsung S95C vs S95B: design

(Image credit: Future)

The S95B was Samsung's first QD-OLED TV – a real milestone device, and one that was styled appropriately. It's incredibly slim – just a couple of millimetres in most places – with even the hump that houses the processor, connections and speakers being slimmer than most.

This thinness extends to the bezels that frame the screen, though given how nearly non-existent they are, 'frame' feels like the wrong choice of word.

It's even a beauty when switched off, thanks to Samsung's Ambient Mode. This presents a selection of digital artworks or video screensavers, so even when you're not watching TV, the screen can still show off what it's capable of.

As with all of Samsung’s premium TVs, the S95B ships with two remote controls: a regular one with lots of buttons, and a stripped-back 'smart' one. Both work well for different types of use, and the smart one is powered by a built-in solar panel.

The S95C has switched up this design a little. Instead of 2mm slimness with a chunkier hump for components, it's just 1cm thick all over. It's the same approach as that adopted by LG's G-series 'Gallery' models, and allows the TV to be mounted more or less flush with the wall. It also makes it feel less flimsy, and for the speakers to be distributed more evenly around the TV.

This new design is made possible by the addition of a "One Connect" box – essentially a slab the size of a DVD player that houses all of the connections. This can be attached to the rear of the stand, or positioned in a cabinet, out of sight, leaving just one cable running from the box to your TV. Talk about minimalist.

Samsung S95C vs S95B: features

(Image credit: Future)

Both TVs offer Samsung's QD-OLED screens which combine the self-emissive pixels of OLED with the Quantum Dot colour system previously associated with LCD TVs. The aim is to deliver more brightness and colour volume than regular OLED panels.

The S95C will, according to Samsung, go even brighter than the S95B, though there's some confusion about how much brighter it will actually be. We've been told it will be 20% brighter, but it’s not been made entirely clear whether that’s in comparison with the S95B, the S90C, or both. Meanwhile, Samsung USA is saying the S95C is in fact 30% brighter than last year’s S95B.

Ultimately, putting a figure on this sort of thing is always tricky as peak brightness can be measured in a variety of ways and in a variety of different picture presets. The long and short of it, though, is that the S95C should be brighter than any QD-OLED that’s gone before it, and noticeably so.

While Samsung won't confirm, we understand that this extra brightness is largely down to the use of a second-generation QD-OLED panel that uses a material called deuterium – the same material that was added to standard OLED in order to create the brighter 'OLED EX' panels that found there way into new models last year. Deuterium not only allows panels to be driven harder and brighter, it's generally felt that it also makes them more durable and less susceptible to image retention, so this could be a bug deal for the S95C.

Powering both TVs is a specially adapted version of Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which promises to again enhance brightness and colour, perceived resolution and 4K upscaling.

Both TVs boast a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports, so they're equipped to handle 4K/120Hz HDR with VRR gaming graphics. Three USB ports, Bluetooth and wi-fi round out the connections, allowing support for SmartThings and Apple AirPlay 2.

Both also support ALLM, so they can activate their fast response Game mode whenever a game source is detected. Samsung's Game Bar gives you a readout of key gaming info and lets you jump to gaming-specific settings, while there's also split screen mode, four genre-based presets, 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios, and the ability to raise the brightness threshold of dark areas of the gaming picture.

All the usual streaming apps come courtesy of Samsung's Tizen smart interface. And you get plenty of options for how you watch, with 'Multiview' picture-in-picture and three voice assistants. Other extras include a Video Calling app, and Samsung's increasingly curated and useful 'TV Plus' roster of streamed TV channels.

It's not all good news. The new interface is a bit clunky and hard to navigate – fingers crossed these niggles can be ironed out for the S95C.

In terms of HDR, the S95B and S95C support HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG formats, but not Dolby Vision (none of Samsung's TVs do). But the Dolby Atmos audio format is supported, while Samsung's Object Tracking Sound system makes audio appear to be coming from the correct part of the screen.

Panel aside, the feature sets of these two TVs are very similar, but the S95C does get a sonic upgrade in the form of a 70W 4.2.2 sound system, up from the rather disappointing 60W 2.2.2 arrangement of the S95B. Not only is the S95C's sound system more powerful, its speakers are seemingly better positioned, which should make it sound better all around.

Samsung S95C vs S95B: picture

(Image credit: Samsung)

As a five-star TV, the S95B is a marvel to watch. That's chiefly down to the contrast – in a word, it's stunning. Its blacks go as deep as the best OLED TVs, while brightness – both highlights and across the whole screen – are on another level. It even tops Sony's A95K QD-OLED TV.

That's at least partly thanks to Samsung's default Standard picture preset being rather more enthusiastic than most TVs'. Put it in Dynamic mode, fire up some HDR content, and watch the fireworks fly. Though we wouldn't recommend this for everyday viewing. Unless you want to just marvel at the colours rather than get engrossed by what you're watching.

The Standard picture preset is a better bet, getting the right balance of impact (including some superb rendering of subtle shadow details) without looking unnatural. But it does have its issues.

Skin tones can look oversaturated, while in dark scenes they can look undersaturated, with yellow and green tints creeping in. A less common problem is the occasional skip in brightness – you can avoid it by turning off the Contrast Enhancer feature, but you'd be missing out on the best contrast the S95B has to offer.

Both upscaled HD and native 4K content look very sharp, though not quite as razor-like as Samsung's best 4K LCD TVs. Happily, this sharpness remains when there's motion in the image, especially if you take the edge off the screen's native judder with a touch of Samsung’s motion processing.

Viewing angles are – as with OLED TVs – wonderfully wide, and its strong HDR brightness peaks come with very little clipping (loss of subtle shading detail). There's also practically no colour banding with video or gaming sources. In fact, the S95B's skills lend it perfectly to gaming, even if its aggressive approach to colour can give some games a rather blown-out look. But a quick tinker in the settings rectifies this – just change Colour Space to Auto.

Sit too close to the screen, and you might notice some slight reddish fringing around the edges of some image details. But this isn't noticeable during normal viewing.

All in all, it's a stunning watch. You do have to dig into the settings and presets and play around until you get the best results – skin tone processing would be most welcome – but once you've seen the fruits of your labour, you'll know it was worth it.

We haven't yet had the S95C into our test rooms for a full review, and a full verdict will have to wait until we have, but we have gone hands-on with the 77-inch model in a side-by-side with the LG G2.

During our demo, we were struck by the extra brightness and vibrancy of the S95C's picture. There was an extra level of subtlety and naturalism that was missing from the S95B. We're looking forward to putting the S95C through its paces fully, but it does look at first glance as if Samsung has managed to make it brighter and more exciting while also adding an extra dose of subtlety. That will be a big deal if it holds true.

Samsung S95C vs S95B: early verdict

We haven't tested the S95C for ourselves yet, so can't comment definitively on how it performs. But so far, the signs are very good indeed.

It promises more brightness than the S95B, a more durable screen and improved sonics. And the S95B was certainly no slouch to begin with, as our five-star review attests.

If Samsung can pull off these improvements in these key areas, the S95C will be well worth the extra spend. Stay tuned for a full review.

MORE:

The one to beat? Check out our LG G3 hands-on

Here's our list of the best TVs you can buy right now

LG G3 OLED vs Samsung S95C QD-OLED: which will be the best 2023 TV?