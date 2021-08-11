Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro: which should you buy?

Samsung has just unveiled its latest wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds 2. They feature the tech giant's latest noise-cancelling technology and are said to be Samsung's 'lightest' wireless in-ears yet. But how do they compare to Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro?

Samsung has launched a clutch of wireless in-ears over the last couple of years but, going forward, its headphone lineup will consist of the new Galaxy Buds 2, the 2020-launched Galaxy Buds Live and the 2021-launched Galaxy Buds Pro. The Galaxy Buds+ are effectively being discontinued.

Right, back to the task in hand. Let's compare the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro: price

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in white charging case (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Buds Pro cost £219 ($199, AU$349), but shop around and you might be able to get a discount. We've listed today's cheapest Galaxy Buds Pro deals below.

The newer Galaxy Buds 2 – available from 27th August across Europe – are noticeably cheaper than the Buds Pro. They're priced from £139 ($150, around AU$275), which is the same launch price as the original 2019 Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro: design

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pictured in lavender (Image credit: Samsung)

At just 5g per bud, the Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung's smallest and lightest wireless earbuds to date. Although the outside of the square charging case is white, the buds themselves and the inside of the case come in a choice of four colours: graphite, white, olive or lavender.

We've yet to review the Buds 2, so we can't vouch for their fit. However, it's worth noting that the Galaxy Wearable app also features an 'earbud fit test', to see which of the Buds 2's three eartip sizes is the best fit for you.

The (slightly) older Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro weigh in at 6.3g each and are a tad chunkier. They also come in some natty colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

Samsung supplies three pairs of silicone eartips with the Galaxy Buds Pro. As we noted in our review, "It's quite easy to get the earbuds positioned comfortably – although, perhaps because of their physical size, there’s a little more movement in the buds than is ideal."

Both models feature Samsung's Auto Switch feature, which lets the earbuds simultaneously connect to multiple Galaxy devices and automatically switch to the one you’re using. Handy if you want to go from streaming music on your Galaxy Tab to picking up a call on your Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Buds Pro are rated IPX7, which means they can be submerged in up to 1m of water for at least half an hour. The Buds 2 can't match that performance – they're rated IPX2, meaning they're splashproof.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro: noise-cancelling

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pictured in lavender pictured in olive (Image credit: Samsung)

The Buds Pro feature two Active Noise Cancelling levels, low and high, and four Ambient Sound settings. 'High' is designed for noise-polluted areas such as busy city streets, while 'Low' is better for nixing rumbling sounds, such as the hum of an aeroplane engine.

Samsung claims that the Buds Pro remove "99 percent of noise" at 118Hz. That might sound impressive on paper, but under review, we felt that the noise-cancelling was "underwhelming".

That's partly because competition among the best noise-cancelling headphones is fierce, with the Apple AirPods Pro and the five-star Sony WF-1000XM4 leading the way on cancellation, so we're hoping that Samsung's stepped up its game with its Galaxy Buds 2.

We've yet to put the Buds 2 through their paces but they appear promising on paper. The active noise cancelling allegedly blocks external noise by up to 98 per cent, while the enhanced Ambient Sound mode offers three adjustable sound levels. If you're wondering why the Buds Pro are so much more expensive, it's because they have Intelligent ANC and Dolby Head Tracking.

We'll update this article with a definitive verdict in near future, once we've tested the Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro: battery life

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 charging case (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Buds 2 might be cheaper than the Galaxy Buds Pro, but they come out top when you compare battery life.

The Buds 2 claim five hours per charge with noise cancelling switched on, plus an additional 15 hours provided by the USB-C charging case (pictured above). Not bad, although the Apple AirPods Pro top that with 23.5 hours total battery life.

The Galaxy Buds Pro also last five hours per charge, but their charging case supplies an extra 13 hours' worth of juice. Total battery life? 18 hours – a solid two hours less than the new Galaxy Buds 2.

Both of these in-ears support Qi wireless charging. Five minutes on a standard 5A pad should return around one hour of playback.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro: sound quality

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in olive, black and lavender (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Buds Pro are tonally-balanced and provide plenty of detail through the midrange. You can expect nice harmonic separation and a civilised level of bass, too. Overall the Buds sound inoffensive but lack sparkle. It's a performance that falls short of class-leaders.

Samsung has a history of producing well-made wireless earbuds that offer decent if predictable sound quality. We're hoping the new Galaxy Buds 2, with their two-way woofer/tweeter system, set the company on a more exhilarating sonic trajectory. We'll let you know just as soon as we've put them under the microscope.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro: early verdict

We haven't given the Galaxy Buds 2 a thorough going over yet, so it's too early to say how they stack up against Galaxy Buds Pro. But, in the specs department at least, they look to be a worthy challenger.

The Buds Pro might offer better water-resistance, but the Buds 2 are lighter, smaller and offer better battery life. They're also notably cheaper than the Buds Pro, too.

If the Galaxy Buds 2 offer a step forward in terms of sound quality and noise cancellation on top of all that, we can see few reasons to opt for the older Buds Pro. That said, we'll reserve final judgement until we have reviewed the Galaxy Buds 2.

MORE:

More wireless wonders: best wireless earbuds

These are the best headphones of all styles and prices

Looking for a bargain? Check out the best cheap headphone deals