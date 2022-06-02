Ruud vs Cilic live stream: how to watch the French Open semi-finals at Roland-Garros for free

If you'd put money on Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic making it through to French Open semi-final from the bottom half of the draw, then congratulations – you've just won a lot of money. No one, however, could argue that these two don't deserve their last-four spot at Rolland-Garros, with Ruud's impressive baseline game and Cilic stand-and-deliver bludgeoning from just inside the court lighting up the tournament. A final against either Rafael Nadal or Alexander Zverev is on the line in what promises to be an intriguing contest.

Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic are up on court second on Friday, with an estimated start no earlier than 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET (depending on long Rafa and Zverev go). Make sure you know how to watch a Ruud vs Cilic free live stream online and on TV from the US and everywhere else.

Casper Ruud is emulating and surpassing his father Christian as Norway's finest ever tennis player, his first Grand Slam semi-final indicative of his rising confidence and rock-solid baseline game. In defeating fellow rising star Holger Rune in the all-Scandinavian quarter-final in four sets, Ruud was at his best, displaying all the movement and all-round game that has seen him reach as high as seven in the world. Ruud kept his head impressively against Rune, the eighth seed's ability to stay calm in tight moments ultimately the key to his victory. He'll also need to recover quickly, after his three-hour-plus epic finished just before midnight on Wednesday night. In the semi-final, he'll need to find a way to hit through his giant opponent, whose weapons probably outgun his own.

Marin Cilic has been a player reborn at this year's French Open. The 33-year-old Croat has echoed the form of fellow veteran Rafael Nadal in now completing the set of semi-final appearances in every Grand Slam in his career. Having already disposed of second seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, Cilic went one step further in his five-set quarter-final victory against Andrey Rublev. The 2014 US Open champion's final set tiebreak was one of the great performances under pressure, crushing winner after winner to progress. His strong serve and big forehand are potent weapons, no matter the opponent.

So who will bag the second spot in Sunday's final? Read on to find out how to watch a Ruud vs Cilic live stream from wherever you are.

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

Friday, June 3 – Men's Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock