Qatar vs Senegal live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

It was instant deflation for Qatar and Senegal. That's the feeling you get when you lose your first game at a World Cup, and that's exactly what happened to the hosts and the African champions who each fell to 2-0 defeats in their opening fixtures. Though neither side will be mathematically out if they lose again, any realistic chance of making the knockout rounds depends on winning, or at very worst avoiding defeat, on Friday. Make sure you know how to watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Qatar vs Senegal live stream Dates: Friday 25th November, 2022 Kick-off: 1pm (GMT) / 8am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

A game 12 years in the making was effectively over after just 16 minutes for Qatar. That's how long it took Enner Valencia to open the scoring in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Ecuador. In truth, the Qatar balloon could have been popped even earlier given Valencia thought he'd scored in the third minute, only to be denied by a marginal offside call.

The Maroon must now recover from becoming the only host country to lose their opening World Cup match. Almoez Ali, one goal away from becoming his country's leading goalscorer in internationals, had a great chance just before half-time against Ecuador. Defender Pedro Miguel had a good second-half header too but Qatar will be desperate to prove their worth after getting stage fright on their big occasion.

Senegal's plan to frustrate the Netherlands in their opening fixture of Group A lasted a good deal longer. The Lions of Teranga had limited the Dutch to pot shots before Cody Gakpo beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for an 84th-minute lead, then the gloveman's error allowed Davy Klaasssen to double the lead in stoppage time. Coach Aliou Cisse will, however, rue what appeared to be a nasty hamstring injury to midfield Cheikhou Kouyate, especially with Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane already out of the tournament.

The key to this encounter will be how Senegal can utilise the pace and game-changing ability of Ismaila Sarr on the left wing, and whether Qatar right-wing-back Miguel can deal with the Watford man.

This Group A match kicks off at 1pm GMT / 8am EST at t 40,000-seat Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

Qatar vs Senegal live stream in 4K HDR

You can watch the Qatar vs Senegal live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Qatar vs Senegal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Qatar vs Senegal live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Qatar vs Senegal

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Qatar vs Senegal live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Qatar vs Senegal

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Qatar vs Senegal in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Qatar vs Senegal live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Qatar vs Senegal live stream kick-off times

Global Qatar vs Senegal kick-off times

Local: 4pm

4pm UK: 1pm

1pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (EST/PST): 8am / 5am

8am / 5am Australia: 12am (Saturday)

12am (Saturday) New Zealand: 2am (Saturday)

2am (Saturday) India: 6.30pm

6.30pm Senegal: 2pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Sunday 20th November 2022

Group A: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Monday 21st November 2022

Group A: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 25th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)