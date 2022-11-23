Portugal vs Ghana live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, get their World Cup 2022 underway against Ghana with Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow looming large. The Selecao squad is the envy of most of the world – the issue is that the team looks better without Ronaldo in it, but considering recent events it’s safe to assume that the No.1 international goalscorer of all time would not take kindly to being benched. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Ghana live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Portugal vs Ghana live stream Date: Thursday 24th November Kick-off: 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 3am AEDT Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Ghana didn't make the cut four years ago and they came within a whisker of missing out again until coach Otto Addo rode to the rescue. He became an instant hero by sealing World Cup qualification at the expense of arch-rivals Nigeria, and he's brought a young and exciting group to Qatar, spearheaded by 22-year-old Ajax sensation Mohammed Kudus and new recruit Tariq Lamptey.

Andre Ayew, who now plies his trade in Qatar with Al-Sadd, remains their main man and the Black Stars' only remaining link with the 2010 team that was so cruelly robbed of a place in that tournament's semis. However, there are big problems at the other end of the pitch. Injuries to their No.1 and No.2 mean that the three keepers at Addo's disposal have just 12 caps between them.

That'll be music to the ears of Ronaldo, who's scored just one goal in his last nine Portugal appearances. His recent travails have got the fans on his back because Ronaldo's presence tends to stymie Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, and particularly so when Ronaldo's not playing well. One man who doesn't need a second invitation to have a pop at goal is Rafael Leao, who's been tearing things up with AC Milan.

This Group H match kicks off at 4pm GMT / 11am ET at the 40,000-seater Stadium 974 at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Ghana live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Portugal vs Ghana live stream

You can watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream for free on ITV. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Portugal vs Ghana live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Portugal vs Ghana live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Portugal vs Ghana live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Portugal vs Ghana live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Portugal vs Ghana live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Portugal vs Ghana

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Portugal vs Ghana live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual, but you can watch a Portugal vs Ghana live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Portugal vs Ghana live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Portugal vs Ghana live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Portugal vs Ghana

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Portugal vs Ghana in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a Portugal vs Ghana live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Portugal vs Ghana live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Portugal vs Ghana live stream kick-off times

Global Portugal vs Ghana kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm Portugal: 5pm

5pm Ghana: 4pm

4pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am

3am New Zealand: 5am

5am India: 9.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Monday 28th November 2022

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)