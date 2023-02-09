Philips OLED808 vs LG C3 OLED: which OLED TV will come out on top?

Philips has unveiled its full 2023 TV line-up, which includes a host of new OLED, Mini-LED and LCD models. Sitting just below the top of the range, the OLED908 is the step-down from the OLED808, a TV that aims to deliver on most of the performance and features of said top-of-the-range model for a slightly cheaper price.

It's also now available in a 42-inch variant; ringing any bells? If you thought of LG's C series OLEDs, namely the freshly announced C3 OLED, then you're on the same page as us, as these two TVs look to be targeting the same audience.

While we haven't had either in for a full review quite yet, we have spent some time getting an early hands-on look at these OLEDs, as well as looking at their previous OLED807 and LG C2 counterparts respectively – so we think we can start to figure out how these TVs compare to one another.

Philips OLED808 vs LG C3 OLED

Neither Philips nor LG has revealed pricing or availability for these new OLED TVs quite yet, so an educated guess based on last year's models may be in order here. While LG usually launches its C series OLEDs in most regions, Philips often forgoes US and Australian markets and just sticks to the UK and Europe - this appears to be the case again this year as no confirmation of international availability has been announced.

When it comes to pricing, the 48-inch Philips OLED807 retailed for £1249 with the equivalent 48-inch LG C2 OLED coming in slightly higher at £1399. That's a difference of £150; however, pricing has changed throughout the lifespan of these models, with the LG now appearing to be cheaper.

Based on these prices, we anticipate the Philips being the cheaper of the two OLEDs at launch, but that might not be as cut and dry as it sounds – as the LG may offset that price disparity with its feature set. More on that later.

Philips OLED808 vs LG C3 OLED: build

Philips and LG's approaches to their 2023 OLED designs differ here, with Philips updating the look of its TV, whereas LG has taken a more "if it ain't broke" approach. Philips's front-mounted soundbar and small rear supporting leg seem to have been ditched in favour of a simple cylindrical plinth atop a flat rectangular supporting base. This allows the TV to swivel, meaning positioning the TV should be easier than ever. The main body of the TV itself looks very familiar, although from initial shots, the bezels appear to be shaved down even more from last year's model.

LG, on the other hand, has lifted the design of last year's C2 OLED, and made some under-the-hood upgrades, leaving the design almost entirely unchanged. The big news for both of these TVs is that they come in a 42-inch option, for those wanting a "compact" TV arrangement, or perhaps for use in a desktop gaming set-up. LG provided a 42-inch model with the C2, however, Philips is adding this screen size to its OLED roster this year for the first time.

Fans of smaller TVs can rejoice, as these high-spec OLEDs are coming in smaller screen sizes by the year, so you're truly spoiled for choice. The Philips also comes in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch configurations, while the LG G3 comes in 48-, 55-, 65, 77- and 83-inch models.

Last but certainly not least, the remote controls: keeping it simple, LG looks like its keeping its scroll wheel and motion sensor-equipped remote from last year, while Philips is bundling a remote with a built-in rechargeable battery (via USB-C) and backlit buttons that light up when the remote senses motion – very fancy.

Philips OLED808 vs LG C3 OLED: picture

(Image credit: Future)

This is where some more guesswork might be required, as we haven't been able to put either of these TVs through our extensive testing and review process. However, if these TVs perform as well as their previous iterations, then you can't really go wrong with either. Both the C2 and OLED807 made our What Hi-Fi? Awards list last year, and both earned five stars in their respective reviews.

Getting the obvious out the way, both feature OLED panels for true blacks, both feature a 4K resolution for sharp detail, and both reach refresh rates of 120Hz which means gamers should be more than satisfied. It's also been confirmed that Micro Lens Array (MLA) will not feature on either of these TVs, leaving the brightness boosting tech to the higher-end Philips OLED908 and LG G3 OLED. However, the Philips does appear to take an early lead in the brightness department thanks to its OLED_EX panel, which the company says can hit a peak brightness figure of 1000 nits.

The OLED808 also snatches up an extra HDR format over the LG C3, with both supporting HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision (the C3 has Dolby Vision IQ), however, Philips has included HDR10+ on the OLED808, meaning all bases are covered when it comes to watching HDR-enabled content.

It looks like the Philips might take the edge on paper, with an extra HDR format and higher brightness under its belt, however as mentioned before, both TVs should perform admirably if they're anything like their predecessors. We commended the OLED807's "punchy and vibrant picture" while the C2 was complimented on its vibrant and dynamic, yet natural image.

Philips OLED808 vs LG C3 OLED: sound

(Image credit: LG)

Sound on both models is something we're yet to test fully, so this section will be based on information from the manufacturers. We know that the OLED808 won't be getting the same 80W Bowers & Wilkins sound system as the more premium OLED908. Iinstead, it'll be getting a Philips-tuned speaker system. That'll be 70W on most models, with the 42-inch being the outlier with a 50W system instead. Philips hasn't shared much in the way of additional sound features, apart from eARC support.

LG on the other hand has kept its C3 speaker arrangement practically identical to the C2, with a few software-based upgrades thrown in. This includes the WOW Orchestra feature which combines the TV speakers with a compatible 2023 LG soundbar, allowing them to work harmoniously to supposedly create a more detailed sound, as well as boost louder sound effects like explosions. LG has also added processing of incoming sound signals to virtual 9.1.2 – up from last year's 7.1.2, although we'll have to wait until we get to test the C3 in person to see if this will make much of a difference.

Philips OLED808 vs LG C3 OLED: features and gaming

(Image credit: Philips)

Here's where things take a turn for the Philips, as its feature set has received an almost immediate weakness. The OLED808 uses the latest MediaTek Pentonic 1000 chip, which was poised to make a pretty significant update in the HDMI department when it was announced in November of last year. It was supposed to enable HDMI 2.1 on all HDMI ports on the TV, upping the previous two sockets to four. Unfortunately, MediaTek hasn't been to deliver on this initial offer, leaving the chip with just two HDMI 2.1 ports. The icing on the not-so-great cake is that one of these HDMI 2.1 ports is dedicated to eARC, meaning if you want to hook a soundbar up, you'll only have one socket spare for a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

The LG C3, on the other hand, is coming in hot with four HDMI 2.1 connections as standard, which has been the case with LG's C series OLEDs for some time now. That means you'll be able to hook up as many HDMI 2.1-equipped goodies as your heart desires, with room for both next-gen consoles and a soundbar, leaving one spare for a streaming device or even a Nintendo Switch. This makes the LG C3 an obvious choice for gamers, especially with its Game Optimiser settings menu for quick access to frame rate information, and toggles for ALLM, VRR and other picture and sound modes.

That's not to say the OLED808 is a slouch when it comes to gaming, as it too can handle 4K/120Hz with Dolby Vision. It also includes G-Sync and Freesync Premium for VRR at the full 48Gbps bandwidth, meaning gaming should still be a very enjoyable experience on the OLED808.

Getting onto non-gaming features, the OLED808 is making a switch in operating systems. The new model uses Google TV paired with a new user interface from Philips, which should really freshen things up when it comes to interacting with the TV. It's also using Philips's new 7th Gen P5 AI processor which should keep daily operation snappy and hopefully bolster the feature set of this new model.

LG is also making some upgrades to its software with webOS 2023, which includes a reorganised app layout and quick access to your favourite streaming services and settings. The C3 is also getting a processor upgrade in the form of Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor which should make navigating the OS even smoother.

There's one extra feature that LG can't compete with, and that's Philips' Ambilight system. This simple, yet effective system of LED lights reacts to what's happening on your screen, extending the picture beyond the borders in a glitzy show of lights. It comes built into the Philips (as they pioneered the Hue system it's built upon), and it's using the next-generation version that debuted last year which includes more independently controlled LEDs around the set for more accurate expansion of the on-screen action. While this is more down to aesthetics and personal choice as to whether you want your TV to beam light out of its back and sides, we have to admit it's a pretty nifty feature.

Philips OLED808 vs LG C3 OLED: early verdict

While it's too early to tell which of these TVs will truly come out on top, we can certainly agree that on paper, these are two enticing-looking upper-mid-range OLED sets. Out of the two, the Philips appears to build more upon its prior iteration, with a slightly updated design and new software, whereas LG has refined the already spectacular C2.

Picking between these two TVs will be tough for most, however, gamers will likely already be gravitating towards the C3 due to its abundance of HDMI 2.1 sockets and already established gaming pedigree from the C2.

You can expect reviews for both of these upcoming models closer to their respective launches, as well as updates to this page once we've got more information regarding these TVs, as well as results from our testing process.

