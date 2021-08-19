Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream: how to watch the boxing for free, online and on TV

Manny Pacquiao will slug it out with Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas this Saturday for the WBA welterweight title. The Pac Man is fighting Ugas at short notice after Errol Spence Jr picked up an eye injury. Saturday's blockbuster bout is a $75 pay-per-view in the USA, but it's free in some countries. Follow our guide to watch a Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream online and on TV from anywhere in the world.

Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream 2021 Date: Saturday 21st August 2021 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Main card: 9pm ET / 2am BST / 11am AEST Pacquiao vs Ugas: Midnight ET / 5am BST / 2pm AEST Free streams: CNN Philippines | TV5 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (30-day guarantee) US stream: Fite TV ($75) UK stream: Now (£10/day) AUS stream: Main Event (AU$50)

Pacquiao won the WBA belt with a win over then-unbeaten American Keith Thurman back in 2019. The boxer and politician (he's a senator in the Philippines) held the title for over a year before the WBA stripped him of the belt due to inactivity and handed it to Cuban fighter southpaw Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao says he has been deep in training in the US preparing for his first fight in two years and feels like a 24-year-old. Trainer Freddie Roach says his man is more than motivated and has been knocking out 30 rounds in training, rather than the usual 25.

"I want to tell the fans that I do not take Ugas lightly," Pacquiao said at the virtual press conference. "It will be a great fight. It will be aggressive and I know I will make the fans happy.... it might be my last fight... you have to watch this fight."

As for Ugas, the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist has lost just one of his last 12 bouts and says it's an honour to be fighting a boxing legend and the sport's only eight-division world champion.

"I am someone who comes to fight and leave everything," Ugas said. "It will be the biggest night of my career that I started at six years old. I think that [anyone] supporting me is not going to be disappointed..."

Can 42-year-old Pacquiao (67-7-2, 39 KOs), who started his career way back in 1995, beat his own record for the oldest fighter to win a world title? The winner could be set for a showdown with WBO champion Terence Crawford – and a shot at becoming undisputed welterweight champion.

Saturday's 12-round bout costs $75 in the States, but it's free-to-air in the Philippines! Follow our guide to watching the Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream online and on TV from anywhere in the world.

Pacquiao vs Ugas free live stream

Good news: CNN Philippines is giving boxing fans a front-row seat with FREE live TV coverage of Pacquiao vs Ugas. The same goes for TV5 and GMA7.

Even better, both the CNN Philippines YouTube Channel and the TV5 YouTube Channel will stream the fight live for local viewers.

If you're a filipino travelling aboard, you can always use a VPN to access CNN or TV 5 from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The headline bout between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas kicks off at 12pm PHST on Sunday morning (5am ET / 12am ET).

Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Pacquiao vs Ugas rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

US: Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream

US boxing fans looking for a Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream will need to pay for access. The bout is exclusive to Fite.TV and costs $75. Ouch!

Filipino boxing fans who find themselves in the States this weekend can use a VPN to watch the boxing FREE on the TV5 YouTube Channel. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream will be available through the Fite.TV website and apps (iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV 4th Gen+, Xbox One).

Australia: Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream

Aussie boxing fans can order a Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream through Main Event on Kayo Sports. It's a PPV and the price is AU$50.

Filipino fans who find themselves abroad this weekend can use a VPN to watch the boxing FREE on the TV5 YouTube Channel. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

UK: Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream

Pacquiao vs Ugas is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK. It's not a pay-per-view, so any Sky subscriber with Sky Sports Main Event can watch the big fight live.

Not a Sky subscriber? Simply buy a one-off Sky Sports pass on Now, Sky's streaming platform. A Day Pass costs from £10, a Monthly Pass will set you back £34.

Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas for Ugas' WBA (super) Welterweight title

Robert Guerrero vs.Victor Ortiz – Welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja – Featherweight

Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon Junior – Featherweight

Frank Martin vs Ryan Kielczweski – Lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs Esteban Sanchez – Lightweight

Steven Torres vs Justin Rolfe – Heavyweight

Burley Brooks vs Cameron Rivera – Super Middleweight

John Dato vs Angel Contreras – Featherweight

Mikel Spencer vs TBA – Lightweight

Pacquiao vs Ugas tale of the tape

Name: Manny 'Pac Man' Pacquiao – Yordenis '54 Milagros' (Miracles) Ugas

Nationality: Filipino – Cuban

Date of birth: 17th Dec 1978 – 14th July 1986

Height: 5ft 5.5 inches – 5ft 9 inches

Reach: 67 inches – 69 inches

Total fights: 71 – 30

Record: 62-7-2, 39 KOs – 26-4, 12 KOs