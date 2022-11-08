New Zealand vs Pakistan free live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand face Pakistan in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 this Wednesday, 9th November. Having scraped through the group stages, Babar Azam's men will be dreaming of playing England or India in the final. But New Zealand have been the solid, standout team of the competition so far, and who'd bet against them picking up their first ever T20 title? Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream Date: Wednesday 9th November 2022 Time: 8am GMT / 4am ET / 1am PT / 7pm AEDT Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Free live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Aus) | PTV Sports (opens in new tab) (PK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Kane Williamson's Black Caps cruised into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, smashing defending champions Australia in superb style. Jos Buttler's England briefly unsettled the Kiwis but a net run rate of 2.113 saw New Zealand finish top of Group 1.

Hands up who predicted that underdogs Pakistan would make it to into the semi-final? Having almost exited the tournament a couple of weeks ago, Babar Azam and co. fought back with the help of their blistering pace and left-arm swing bowling, beating the likes of South Africa and Bangladesh, and getting a huge favour from the Netherlands on the way.

Can the Kiwis make it to another T20 World Cup final? Or will Babar play out a repeat the 1992 semi-final, when Imran Khan's Pakistan famously beat New Zealand by four wickets?

New Zealand vs Pakistan begins at 8am GMT at The Sydney Cricket Ground on 9th November. Follow our guide to watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan free live stream

New Zealand vs Pakistan is one of 14 T20 World Cup 2022 matches to be broadcast for free on 9Gem and streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab) in Australia. Australian away from home?

Use a VPN to watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) New Zealand vs Pakistan Watch T20 cricket for free (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)The Nine Network carries a slate of free-to-air matches from the T20 World Cup 2022, including New Zealand vs Pakistan. You can also watch the two semi-finals and final for free on 9Now.

Fox Sports also has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing from AU$27.50 per month. Again, if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream your Kayo subscription.

Watch an New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which we rate as the best VPN for World Cup streaming. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream

Using a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the New Zealand vs Pakistan, select 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

Watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream in the USA

Willow TV (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2022 in the States, but there are plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming New Zealand vs Pakistan along with every T20 World Cup 2022 match, and at the very affordable price of $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month half price.

(opens in new tab) New Zealand vs Pakistan | 50% off Sling TV offer (opens in new tab)

Enjoy 50 per cent off your first month of Sling with this initial offer. It's just $5 for your first month of Willow TV through Sling. It's $10 per month thereafter but you can cancel at any time. There are plenty more cable channels available through Sling's Orange and Blue packages too.

New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every game of the T20 World Cup 2022, and you can watch New Zealand vs Pakistan on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals and packages and best Now TV offers.

Watch an New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) is the place to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream, plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or via an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN (opens in new tab).