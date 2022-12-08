Netherlands vs Argentina live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

When it's the Netherlands against Argentina you know things are getting interesting at a World Cup. It's the repeat of a past final and the titanic quarter-final clash that saw Dennis Bergkamp decide the contest in the last minute with one of the greatest World Cup goals in history. Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream Dates: Friday 9th December, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Louis van Gaal is becoming increasingly prickly at being told his Dutch side are too defensive and pragmatic to quicken the pulse at World Cup 2022. The Iron Tulip, in his final job before retirement, couldn't care less about how his team looks as they win and in the last 16 victory against the USA the Netherlands had the killer instinct to progress with relative ease.

Wing-back Denzel Dumfries – named after Hollywood star Denzel Washington, no less – struck a superb volley to seal a 3-1 victory. The Inter flyer will again look to get on the front foot down the right flank. PSV wonderkid Cody Gakpo has shone in Qatar and another goal from the teenager could add another few million to his already sizeable price tag come January.

It's Argentina who come into this one as marginal favourites this time, though. That's what happens when you have Lionel Messi in your team.

Nobody could say Argentina don't want this. Since losing their opening group game to Saudi Arabia, the Albiceleste have steadied themselves impressively and produced arguably their most complete display of the tournament in beating Australia 2-1 in the last 16.

Lionel Messi was superb that night, scoring the first with a typically astute finish before turning provider to help the impressive Julian Alvarez to a match-winning second. The celebrations at full-time, full of passion and constant song from the centre circle to the stands, is symptomatic of a team in tune with its fanbase – one which knows in past tournaments it would have surrendered to the pressure, instead of channelling it to devastating effect as they have since that Saudi defeat. Lisandro Martinez's celebration of a superb last-ditch tackle against the Socceroos is proof of this squad's togetherness.

This quarter-final match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 88,966-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Netherlands vs Argentina live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Netherlands vs Argentina live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Netherlands vs Argentina live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Netherlands vs Argentina live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Netherlands vs Argentina live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Netherlands vs Argentina

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Netherlands vs Argentina

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Netherlands vs Argentina in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream kick-off times

Global Netherlands vs Argentina kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe, including the Netherlands: 8pm

8pm USA (EST/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Saturday)

6am (Saturday) New Zealand: 8am (Saturday)

8am (Saturday) India: 12.30am (Saturday)

12.30am (Saturday) Argentina: 4pm

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 9th December 2022

Croatia vs Brazil (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Netherlands vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Saturday 10th December 2022

Morocco vs Portugal (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)

England vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)