Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch the FA Cup third round

Chelsea take on Manchester City for the second time in just four days when they meet on Sunday, but it's the reigning Premier League champions who are on home soil this time. Can Chelsea get revenge for their defeat at Stamford Bridge on Thursday and knock Pep Guardiola's side out of the FA Cup? Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere.

Erling Haaland has scored at a scarcely believable rate for Manchester City this season, but Pep Guardiola's side still find themselves trailing Arsenal by five points at the sharp end of the Premier League. That shows that the addition of the Nordic goalbot hasn't made City as invincible as some had feared, but they're still in the mix for four trophies this season. City have already dumped Chelsea out of one knockout competition this season – a 2-0 Carabao Cup win back in November. Can they make it two here this weekend?

Life under Graham Potter continues to be bumpy for Chelsea. After winning five of his first six games, the west Londoners have now won just three from the last 11. It's a situation that's not helped by injuries, with full-back Reece James' continuing struggles for fitness being a real cause for concern, but it's their potency at the other end of the pitch that's the worry. With Aubameyang seemingly disinterested, Havertz not really an out-and-out striker, and Broja injured, Potter needs to find a way for this Chelsea side to score more goals – and that won't be easy at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Chelsea kicks off at 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am EST at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream.

Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream

You can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and BBC Sport (opens in new tab).

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the FA Cup online for free on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch the BBC from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Chelsea in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Manchester City vs Chelsea

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer.

(opens in new tab) Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99) (opens in new tab)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams fro the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

(opens in new tab) Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Stream the FA Cup third round, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream kick-off times

Global Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off times, Sunday 8th January:

UK: 4:30pm

4:30pm Central Europe: 5:30pm

5:30pm USA (EDT/PST): 11:30am / 8:30am

11:30am / 8:30am Australia: 3:30am (Monday)

3:30am (Monday) New Zealand: 5:30am (Monday)

