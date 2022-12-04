Japan vs Croatia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Japan and Croatia is probably a long way away from the last 16 fixture many would have predicted, but there's little doubting that these two have earned their place in the knockout rounds. The Samurai Blue have emerged from arguably the toughest group to reach this point, while the 2018 runners-up from the Balkans have channelled opponents' lack of respect (real or perceived) and used it as rocket fuel. Make sure you know how to watch a Japan vs Croatia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Japan vs Croatia live stream Dates: Monday 5th December, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm (GMT) / 10am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Anyone who thought Japan would get out of a group featuring Spain and Germany ahead of the tournament is lying, but the Samurai Blue have not only made it to the last 16, but topped their section in beating the European giants who have five World Cups between them.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu again made inspired half-time substitutions to turn a 1-0 interval deficit into a stunning 2-1 victory over Spain at the final whistle in what was one of the most incredible group stage denouements ever seen in the tournament's history. Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma offered pace and guile and, let's get this clear, the ball absolutely did not go out of play. With confidence high, they could spring another surprise as they look to make the quarter-finals for the first time.

Croatia are yet to truly spark into life in Qatar but remain a dangerous tournament team, full of experience, which knows how to get the job done. Goalless draws against Belgium and Morocco were the bread in a 4-1 Canada stuffing sandwich. That victory was predicated on using Canucks boss John Herdman's motivation for his team against them, but if they can find anything bad or disrespectful to find about the Japanese to stick on the dressing room wall then they really are pathologically addicted to drama. Marko Livaja struggled up front against Belgium, so Mario Pasalic may come in for a freshen up in attack.

This last 16 match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST at the 44,325 Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Japan vs Croatia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Japan vs Croatia live stream

You can watch the Japan vs Croatia live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Japan vs Croatia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Japan vs Croatia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Japan vs Croatia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Japan vs Croatia live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Japan vs Croatia live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Japan vs Croatia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Japan vs Croatia live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Japan vs Croatia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Japan vs Croatia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Japan vs Croatia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Japan vs Croatia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Japan vs Croatia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Japan vs Croatia live stream kick-off times

Global Japan vs Croatia kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe, including Croatia: 4pm

4pm USA (EST/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Tuesday)

2am (Tuesday) New Zealand: 4am (Tuesday)

4am (Tuesday) India: 8.30pm

8.30pm Japan: 12am (Tuesday)

All times show in GMT (UK time)

LAST 16:

Saturday 3rd December

Netherlands vs USA (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Argentina vs Australia (Ahmad bin Ali, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Sunday 4th December

France vs Poland (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Senegal vs England (Al Bayt, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday 5th December

Japan vs Croatia (Al Janoub, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Tuesday 6th December

Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)