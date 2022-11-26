Japan vs Costa Rica live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Japan and Costa Rica could scarcely have had more contrasting starts to Qatar 2022. Japan produced a remarkable upset against one of the pre-tournament favorites and already have the chance to secure their place in the knockouts. While Costa Rica were obliterated by a rampant Spanish team 7-0 and desperately need a win on Sunday to stay alive. Make sure you know how to watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Japan vs Costa Rica live stream Dates: Sunday 27th November Kick-off: 10am GMT / 5am ET / 9pm AEDT Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

When Saudi Arabia made their early bid for biggest upset of the 2022 World Cup by beating Argentina, Japan responded with: "Hold our (non-alcoholic) beer". A goal down with 15 minutes to play against Germany, they needed heroics from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asanoto to steal a memorable victory.

For Los Ticos, thought, Wednesday was a day to forget . An opening game against an in-form Spain was never going to be easy, but a side that made the quarter-finals eight years ago, and that are now managed by the wily old Luis Fernando Suárez’, should have been way more streetwise.

But then that might be hitting the nail on the head – this is an aging Costa Rica team, and the Blue Samurai will be going in for the kill against a country that they have never in their history beaten. With the moment fully in his side's favor, the big call for Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu will be whether he should name an unchanged team, or to promote his two goal scorers Doan and Asanoto from the bench to starting XI.

This Group E match kicks off at 10am GMT / 5am ET at the 45,000-seater Ahmad bin Ali Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Japan vs Costa Rica live stream for free on ITV. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Japan vs Costa Rica live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Japan vs Costa Rica live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Japan vs Costa Rica live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Japan vs Costa Rica live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Japan vs Costa Rica

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Japan vs Costa Rica live stream. The match airs on FS1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Japan vs Costa Rica live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Japan vs Costa Rica live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Japan vs Costa Rica

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Japan vs Costa Rica in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Japan vs Costa Rica live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Japan vs Costa Rica live stream kick-off times

Global Japan vs Costa Rica kick-off times

Local: 1pm

1pm Japan: 7pm

7pm Costa Rica: 4am

4am UK: 10am

10am Central Europe: 11am

11am USA (ET/PT): 5am / 2am

5am / 2am Australia: 9pm

9pm New Zealand: 11pm

11pm India: 3.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Germany 1 - 2 Japan

Spain 7- 0 Costa Rica

Sunday 27th November 2022

Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)