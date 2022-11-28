Iran vs USA live stream and how to watch the USMNT at World Cup 2022 for free

Iran and USA have long geopolitical rivalries let alone footballing ones. Put them together with a place in the knockout stages of World Cup 2022 at stake, and this could be a fiery Group B clash in Qatar. Make sure you know how to watch an Iran vs USA live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Iran vs USA live stream Dates: Tuesday, November 29 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Currently on three points, a draw could well be enough for Iran to finish in second spot in Group B and claim a place in the last 16 for the first time in their history, while the USMT are also well poised for qualification with two points in the bag.

After crashing to a 6-2 thrashing against England in their opening game, the Iranians recovered well to deservedly beat Wales last Friday and place qualification in their own hands. While Gregg Berhalter's USA played a hard-fought draw against England, that match did emphasise how the USMNT lack something of a cutting edge, with the Americans spurning several good chances.

The two sides played each other before the 1998 World Cup with Iran condemning the Americans to an embarrassing third successive defeat, but this clash – their first in over 20 years – looks likely to be a particularly memorable encounter.

This Group B match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 44,400-seater Al Thumama Stadium, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an Iran vs USA live stream today and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Iran vs USA live stream in 4K HDR

You can watch Iran vs USA live stream for free on BBC2. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Iran vs USA live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Iran vs USA live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Iran vs USA live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Iran vs USA live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Iran vs USA live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Iran vs USA

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Iran vs USA live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Iran vs USA live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Iran vs USA live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Iran vs USA live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Iran vs USA

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Iran vs USA in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Iran vs USA live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Iran vs USA live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Iran vs USA live stream kick-off times

Global Iran vs USA kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am

6am New Zealand: 8am

8am India: 12.30am

12.30am Iran: 10.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Monday 21st November 2022

Group B: England 6-2 Iran

Group B: USA 1-1 Wales

Friday 25th November 2022

Group B: Wales 0-2 Iran

Group B: England 0-0 USA

Tuesday, 29th November 2022

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al-Thumama Stadium; 7pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; 7pm)