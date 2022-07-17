How to watch the 2022 European Universities Games live from Lodz

The 2022 European Universities Games, scheduled to be held from 17th – 30th July, will begin with a spectacular Opening Ceremony at the Atlas Arena, Lodz. Host country Poland is set to welcome some 5,000 student athletes to compete in everything from kickboxing to chess. Want to watch for free? Follow our guide to watch a 2022 European Universities Games live stream from wherever you are in the world.

European Universities Games 2022 Dates: 17th – 30th July 2022 Host city: Lodz, Poland Free stream: EUSA TV Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The 10th anniversary European Universities Games in Lodz aims to bring together athletes and officials from all over Europe to celebrate sports, education, culture and, of course, socialising. Athletes from Ukraine, Serbia, Türkiye, Lithuania, Germany, Portugal, Great Britain, Croatia, Slovakia and Poland have already settled into their accommodation at Lodz University of Technology. Russia and Belarus have been banned from the event.

The students will compete in 20 events this year: 3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Football, Futsal, Handball, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Sport Climbing, Swimming, Table Tennis (including Para Table Tennis), Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo and Sitting Volleyball as a demo sport.

Ready for the action? Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 European Universities Games live stream from where you are.

Free European Universities Games 2022 live stream

EUSA TV offers free live coverage of the European Universities Games via its YouTube and Facebook channels.

However, if you are travelling outside of Europe, you may need to use a VPN to watch EUSA TV live streams (opens in new tab). Full details next.

Watch a European Universities Games 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant European Universities Games 2022 rights holders, you might not be able to access them when outside your own country. The service may know your location based on your IP address, and could automatically block your access. If not, no problem. Watch away. If it does happen, then a VPN is the answer.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a simple to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN for European Universities Games 2022

Using a VPN to watch European Universities Games 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the the European Universities Games, choose 'UK' for EUSA TV.

3. Then head over to EUSA TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 European Universities Games live stream.

European Universities Games 2022 schedule

European Universities Games 2022 trailer