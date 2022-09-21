How to watch Star Wars: Andor online now – trailer, cast, episode release dates and what time

Star Wars: Andor – the new Star Wars original series starring Diego Luna as a Rebel spy – has arrived on Disney Plus. The 12-part show is exclusive to Disney Plus and the first three episodes debut this week. Disney Plus no longer offers a free trial in the UK or US but customers can still grab a good deal. Here's how to watch Star Wars: Andor from launch, including episode air dates and times.

Season premiere: Wednesday 21st Sept 2022 Global stream: Disney Plus Season finale: Wednesday 23rd November 2022 Cast: Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Alex Ferns (Sgt. Kostek), Wilf Scolding (Noof Ousellam)

Set five years prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor explores thief-turned-spy Cassian Andor's formative years in the Rebellion, his toughest missions, and his journey to discover the difference he can make. While Rogue One wasn't to everyone's taste, Andor focuses on "gritty" spy games as opposed to flashy lightsaber battles.

So, how will Star Wars: Andor match up to The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi? It's too early to say, but the critical reception has been mostly positive. The Daily Telegraph calls Star Wars: Andor a "refreshingly grown-up prequel to movie Rogue One", while TechRadar calls it a "blood-pumping spy thriller that might be the best Star Wars show yet".

All episodes of Star Wars: Andor drop at 8am BST / 3am ET / 12.01am PT on Disney Plus one Wednesdays. The first three are available to watch now. The finale is set for 23rd November.

What time is Star Wars: Andor released?

The Star Wars: Andor release date is Weds 21st Sept 2022. Each episode lands at 12.01am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST. Here are all the air dates:

Andor episode 1 – 21st September 2022

Andor episode 2 – 21st September 2022

Andor episode 3 – 21st September 2022

Andor episode 4 – 28th September 2022

Andor episode 5 – 5th October 2022

Andor episode 6 – 12th October 2022

Andor episode 7 – 19th October 2022

Andor episode 8 – 26th October 2022

Andor episode 9 – 2nd November 2022

Andor episode 10 – 9th November 2022

Andor episode 11 – 16th November 2022

Andor episode 12 – 23rd November 2022

USA: watch Star Wars: Andor on Disney+

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor are available exclusively on Disney Plus as of 3am ET/12.01am PT on Weds 21st September.

You'll need to subscribe to Disney+ for $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually.

If you have even a moderate interest in sport and drama, the best offer from Disney is the Disney Plus Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.

Disney Plus Bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle – only $13.99 a month

This generous bundle deal gets you access three top streaming service for one very reasonable monthly payment. There's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

UK & ROW: watch Star Wars: Andor on Disney+

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

(opens in new tab)

Disney Plus is the place to find Star Wars: Andor in the UK ad worldwide. The first episodes arrive on the streaming service at 8am BST on 21st September. New episodes air every Wednesday until the finale on 23rd November.

Subscription to Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month (£79.90 annually) in the UK. The recent £1.99 offer has ended but you can still grab 12 months for the price of 10 if you sign up for the annual subscription.

Disney's hugely popular video streaming service offers content from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and of course Disney.

Australia: watch Star Wars: Andor on Disney+

As you might have guessed, Disney Plus is the place to find Star Wars: Andor in Australia. Subscription costs AU$11.99 a month or AU$119.99 annually.

The release schedule follows the same format as the UK/US.

Star Wars: Andor official trailer

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney Plus app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Fire TV devices, Roku TV devices, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku streaming players and Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass). Disney+ can also be found on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Is Star Wars: Andor on Netflix?

No, and that's unlikely to change. Disney owns the Star Wars franchise, having purchased it from Lucas Arts.

You'll need to sign up to Disney+ to watch Star Wars: Andor, but that's no bad thing. The streamer offers over Disney classics, Marvel movies galore, everything Star Wars and plenty more besides.

What else can I watch on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

Lots. Disney's streaming service provides instant access to a vast catalogue of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. There's plenty to watch in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, too.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Star Wars: Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi to Avengers: Endgame, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. Head over to our 11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now.

