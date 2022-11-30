Ghana vs Uruguay live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

It's impossible to have a World Cup 2022 fixture more dripping in narrative than Ghana vs Uruguay with a place in the knockouts up for grabs. Twelve years on from Luis Suarez's infamous handball, the biting forward knows Uruguay must win if they're to stand any chance of reaching the last 16. Desperate for revenge, Ghana need three points of their own, while a draw may also be enough. Make sure you know how to watch a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Ghana showed incredible mental strength in beating South Korea 3-2. In 10 topsy-turvy minutes, the Black Stars saw their two-goal half-time lead wiped out, then Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus scored a winner to leave them on four points before the final group game. Win and they're through, draw and they need to hope South Korea fail to beat Portugal, while a single-goal victory for the Asian side would also be enough for the Africans to progress.

Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams have impressed this tournament in Otto Addo's vibrant forward-thinking side and will use Suarez's Machiavellian antics in 2010 as motivation as they go in search of a third knockout appearance.

Suarez has been uncharacteristically inconspicuous for Uruguay this tournament, with age seemingly finally catching up with the professional irritant. Celeste coach Diego Alonso has a decision to make up front – does he go for all three of Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nunez or does he again go for two from three?

Not even the superb Fede Valverde of Real Madrid has been able to awaken Uruguay from their slumber after a limp goalless draw with South Korea and a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in which they again never looked like scoring. They must win and hope Portugal beat South Korea, or they better the Asians' result by two goals should they emerge victorious against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

All eyes will be on Suarez whenever he's on the pitch in this one. Will Ghana be the latest team to snub the pre-game handshake? Will they look to stick on him early? One thing is for sure, this is a game not to be missed.

This Group H match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10 EST at the 44,325-seater Al Janoub, Al Wakrah, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Ghana vs Uruguay live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ghana vs Uruguay live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Ghana vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Ghana vs Uruguay

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Ghana vs Uruguay live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Ghana vs Uruguay

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Ghana vs Uruguay in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Ghana vs Uruguay live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Ghana vs Uruguay live stream kick-off times

Global Ghana vs Uruguay kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Saturday)

2am (Saturday) New Zealand: 4am (Saturday)

4am (Saturday) India: 8.30pm

8.30pm Uruguay: 12pm

12pm Ghana: 3pm

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday, 24th November 2022

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea 0-0

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana 3-2

Monday, 28th November 2022

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana 2-3

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay 2-0

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)