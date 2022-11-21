France vs Australia live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Reigning world champions France kick off the defence of their crown in Qatar on Tuesday as Didier Deschamps' side come up against Australia in this World Cup 2022 Group D clash. The French come into this tournament as third favourites and will be looking to lay down an early marker in their quest for a third title with a win against Graham Arnold's Socceroos. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Australia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

France vs Australia live stream Date: Tuesday, November 22 Kick-off: 7pm GMT / 3pm ET

Les Bleus arguably boast the most talented group of players in the tournament, with the squad well able to absorb the loss of RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku and even current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema with superstar striker Kylian Mbappe and old hand Olivier Giroud more than able to deputise.

With Group D rivals Denmark in great form coming into this tournament – and a likely meeting with Argentina in the next round for the runners up in this pool – France will be determined to get off to a winning start here.

Australia needed a play-off win to qualify for Qatar 2022 and, on paper, appear to have a weaker squad than four years ago. The side now lack experienced talent like Mile Jedinak or Tim Cahill.

Newcastle fans will meanwhile be keeping tabs on Egyptian-born winger Garang Kuol who is expected to start for the Socceroos. The highly-rated 19-year-old has signed a pre-contract with the Premier League club ahead of a January move and is tipped to be one of the break out stars of this tournament.

This Group C match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 3pm ET at the 40,000-seater Al Janoub Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Australia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch a France vs Australia live stream for free on BBC1. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a France vs Australia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular France vs Australia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any France vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for France vs Australia live stream

USA soccer stream: watch France vs Australia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the France vs Australia live stream. The match airs on FOX. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a France vs Australia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch France vs Australia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch France vs Australia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a France vs Australia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 7pm)

Saturday 26th November 2022

Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)