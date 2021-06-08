England vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket from anywhere

The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand gets underway this Thursday at Edgbaston in front of a crowd of 18,000 cricket fans. The Kiwis got off to a flyer in the game one, with opener Devon Conway making a superb 200 on his Test debut. England have never lost to the Black Caps at Edgbaston – but can they maintain that record? The 2nd Test starts at 11am BST on 10th June. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.

The latest news is that England have recalled off-spinner Dom Bess for the 2nd Test against New Zealand. The Somerset bowler, who has taken 36 wickets in 14 Tests, will cover Jack Leach. Ben Stokes isn't available and Ollie Robinson has been suspended for historical sexist and racist tweets.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand are in terrific form right now and Devon Conway looks to be in the mood to break another record. But England have been dominant at Edgbaston lately, losing just two of their last 15 games.

"We know the quality England have and they're a very difficult side to beat," said Williamson. "It's important we to get back to our plans, starting afresh at a new ground, and look to execute."

Plus, with 18,000 fans attending, England's supporters could provide a much-needed boost.

"We will be able to host around 18,000 spectators each day," tweeted Edgbaston on Wednesday. Ticket holders will be contacted via email regarding the next steps." Tickets are on sale here.

Lucky cricket fans in the US get the next best thing, though, with one of the cheapest cricket on TV subscriptions around. Those in the States can enjoy the lion's share of world cricket through a $60 per year subscription to Willow TV. You can use a VPN to stream the action on Willow TV if you're a US citizen traveling abroad.

Day 1 of the 2nd Test live from Edgbaston starts at 11am UK time on Thursday 10th June. Follow our guide to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch an England vs New Zealand live stream for free

Fox Sports subscribers can watch the 2nd Test on TV. Don't have cable? No worries. Kayo Sports has the rights to stream all the action live online. Plans costs from AU$25 per month for access on two devices, but new subscribers get a 14-day free trial. Good to know, right?

Kayo Sports is only available within Australia. Stuck abroad this week? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo – and live coverage of the 2nd Test – from anywhere in the world, without being blocked . We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

There's no contract with Kayo – cancel any time. Kayo has the rights to stream a host of top-notch sporting events, so it's perfect for armchair fans.

England vs New Zealand live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs New Zealand cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch England vs New Zealand in the USA for just $9.99

Willow TV is the official broadcaster of England vs New Zealand (2nd Test). Live coverage of Day 1 starts at 10.30am on Willow HD. Subscribe to Willow and then sign in via the login page of your TV provider (Spectrum, Dish, Xfinity, etc). Prices are $9.99/month or a bargain $60/year for a tonne of Tests, ODIs and T20s from all over the world.

Willow claims to be "the only 24x7 live cricket channel in the USA", with several hundred days of live cricket covered annually. It's the official broadcaster of The International Cricket Council (ICC), Indian Premier League (IPL), England Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, West Indies Cricket Board and others.

England vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the right to broadcast the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. The broadcast starts at 10am UK time.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

England vs New Zealand live stream in India

Sony Sports India has the rights to air the Test matches between England and New Zealand in India. The second Test in this series will be broadcast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Subscribers can get an England vs New Zealand live stream through the Sony LIV mobile app.

Subscription costs from 299 rupees a month – around £3 – so it's a bargain. Of course, it's only available within India but you can access your account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test timings

The schedule is as follows:

Day 1 – 10th June

11am BST: 2nd Test, Day 1, England v New Zealand 2021 (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Day 2 - 11th June

11am BST: 2nd Test, Day 2, England v New Zealand 2021 (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Day 3 - 12th June

11am BST: 2nd Test, Day 3, England v New Zealand 2021 (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Day 4 - 13th June

11am BST: 2nd Test, Day 4, England v New Zealand 2021 (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Day 5 - 14th June

11am BST: 2nd Test, Day 5, England v New Zealand 2021 (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

England squad for 2nd Test against New Zealand

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Zak Crawley (Kent), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).