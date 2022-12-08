England vs France live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

England face France in the World Cup quarter-finals this Saturday. The Three Lions reached the last eight after a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal, but containing French danger-man Kylian Mbappe will be a different story. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs France live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

England vs France live stream Dates: Saturday 10th December, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Gareth Southgate has huge call to make: does he opt for a five-man defence in an effort to take the wind out of Mbappe's considerable sails, or stick with a four-man back line and give Harry Kane more options up front? It's a tough one but France is more than just Mbappe. Although, there's no denying that the Paris Saint-Germain striker is looking more and more like a Golden Boot contender.

The defending world champions aren't quite the team they were four years ago, and have yet to post a clean sheet in Qatar, but they're still a huge threat. Didier Deschamps' men rocketed into the quarter-finals after a solid victory over plucky Poland in the last 16. If veteran striker Olivier Giroud continues his superb link-up play with Mbappe, England could find themselves on the wrong end of a rout.

The match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 68,895-seater Al-Bayt Stadium, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs France live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the England vs France live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch England vs France live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs France live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any England vs France live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for England vs France live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs France live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch England vs France

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the England vs France live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an England vs France live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) England vs France live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) England vs France live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch England vs France

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch England vs France in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch England vs France live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an England vs France live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

England vs France live stream kick-off times

Global England vs France kick-off times

Local : 10pm

: 10pm UK : 7pm

: 7pm Central Europe , including France: 8pm

, including France: 8pm USA (EST/PST) : 2pm / 11am

: 2pm / 11am Australia : 6am (Sun)

: 6am (Sun) New Zealand : 8am (Sun)

: 8am (Sun) India: 12.30am (Sun)

All times show in GMT (UK time)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 9th December 2022

Croatia vs Brazil (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Netherlands vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Saturday 10th December 2022

Morocco vs Portugal (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)

England vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)