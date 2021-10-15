Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream and how to watch the PPV boxing from anywhere

Hard-hitting Mexican champion Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight title against the USA's Joet Gonzalez this Friday at Pechanga Arena San Diego, California. The thrilling 12-round bout will be proceeded by a packed undercard, so don't miss this one. Aussie fans can stream the clash on Fite.tv for only $9.99. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream from anywhere in the world.

Navarrete vs Gonzalez live stream Date: Friday 15th Oct 2021 Main event: 1.30am BST / 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT / 10.30am (Sat) AEST Ringwalks: 3am BST / 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 12pm (Sat) AEST Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California, USA Aus stream: Fite.TV ($9.99) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN | NordVPN | Surfshark US stream: ESPN+ / Hulu (free trial) UK stream: Now (£10/day) Tickets: PechangaArenaSD

Emanuel "El Vaquero" Navarrete (El Vaquero means 'the cowboy' in English) has lost just one out of his 35 fights. The Mexican was last in action in April, when he overpowered Christopher Diaz with an impressive 12th round total knockout.

Two-division champion Navarrete has his eye on conquering a third division, but he must face mandatory WBO featherweight challenger Joet Gonzalez first. The 28-year-old, based out of California, lacks his opponent's raw firepower but he's a proven fighter and hungry to step up to a legendary champion.

Gonzalez's last fight in September 2020, when he produced a career-best performance to dominate former three-time featherweight title challenger Miguel Marriaga, earned a 10-round unanimous decision. If Gonzalez can survive an early onslaught from Navarrete, the underdog could become the top dog.

The packed undercard includes an intriguing match-up between unbeaten Giovani Santillan and Angel Ruiz. With San Diego being Santillan's hometown, the 10-round bout will be a raucous affair.

"As soon as I got the call, I was excited because this is something my dad and I talked about for a long time, being part of a big show in San Diego,” Santillan told The Ring. "I’m going to perform for my family, my friends, and my city. This is an incredible opportunity."

Tonight's boxing card is much cheaper in some countries than others, so make sure you know how to watch a cheap Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream from anywhere.

Australia: Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream

(Image credit: Top Rank / Fite.TV / ESPN+ )

Aussie boxing fans can watch the big fight for just $9.99 on Fite.TV.

Going to be outside Oz this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access Fite.TV without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Navarrete vs Gonzalez live stream on Fite.TV Navarrete vs Gonzalez just $9.99 on Fite.TV

Fite.TV is undoubtedly the cheapest and most commitment-free place to watch the Navarrete vs Gonzalez fight live stream. This standalone PPV is available in Australia so make sure to use a VPN if you're travelling abroad. View Deal



The ringwalks are expected around 3am BST (Friday) / 12pm AEST (Saturday). If you purchase the fight and fall asleep, Fite.TV will offer replays so you won't miss out either way.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez Diaz abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. View Deal



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Navarrete vs Gonzalez fight, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Fite.TV.

3. Then head over to Fite.TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Navarrete vs Gonzalez live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the right to air Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez fight in the States. ESPN+ costs from $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, but you can watch the fight free elsewhere.

Top streaming service Hulu carries the ESPN channel and offers new subscribers a free 7-day trial. You can cancel at any time, there's no contract. That means US boxing fans can watch Navarrete vs Gonzalez without paying a dime!

Going to be outside of the homeland this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a US live stream without being blocked, as if you were back home in the States. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

After the free Hulu trial period, you'll pay $65 a month but again, you can cancel anytime. The fee includes access to almost every premium TV channel in the US so its a great option for live sports fans.

UK: Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez live stream

Sky Sports Arena will air the big fight live on Friday night/Saturday morning.

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the boxing using Now, Sky's pay-per-view platform. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Image Now Sports pass Navarrete vs Gonzalez in Full HD for £10

A Now day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as £9.98. If you want to see some other events, it's cheaper to go for the monthly pass at £33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now Boost, so can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround sound. View Deal

Navarrete vs Gonzalez: fight card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez – Super lightweight

Giovani Santilla vs. Angel Ruiz – Welterweight

Javier Martinez vs. Darryl Jones – Middleweight

Lindolfo vs. Juan Garcia Mendez – Junior welterweight

Henry Lebron vs. Manuel Rey Rojas – Junior lightweight

Delmonte Randle vs. Antonio Mireles – Heavyweight

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrick Wojcicki – Middleweight

Navarrete vs Gonzalez: tale of the tape

Name: Emmanuel Navarrete – Joet Gonzalez

Nationality: Mexican - USA

Age: 26 – 28

Height: 5ft 7 – 5ft 6

Reach: 72 inches – 70 inches

Total fights: 35 – 25

Record: 34-1, 29 KOs – 24-1 with 14 KOs