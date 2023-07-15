Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live stream — how to watch the Wimbledon final for free online

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live stream

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live stream is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport in the UK, and on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can stream via and ESPN Plus subscription or by watching the Tennis Channel, available via cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Use a VPN to watch your local Wimbledon free stream from anywhere, if you are away from home.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic – Wimbledon 2023 final preview

The Wimbledon final. Even typing it sends shivers down the spine, so what it's like to be Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is anyone's guess. Even better, it's the final we all wanted – the world number one and boy genius against the most successful player in men's tennis history. The pair had an epic contest at the French Open before Alcaraz succumbed to cramp but this should be huge.

Carlos Alcaraz was at his brutal best in dispatching Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in Friday's semi-final. The 20-year-old Spaniard became the youngest men's Wimbledon finalist since compatriot Rafa Nadal in 2006, and is just the third of his countrymen to make it this far – Manuel Santana completing the trio back in the 1960s. A month after crumbling in a French Open semi-final when allowing his emotions to get the better of his physical state, the world number one is desperate for revenge and the shorter points and chance to go for big shots on a faster court should make Alcaraz's job easier at SW19. His increasing ease on grass has been stunning, now he faces the biggest task in tennis: against an all-time great on his favourite court.

Novak Djokovic is attempting nothing short of history. Equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slam singles titles. Equalling Roger Federer's record eight Wimbledons. Equalling Bjorn Borg and Federer on five All England Club titles in a row in the Open era. Keeping the calendar slam dream alive until the US Open. Extending his unbeaten run on Centre Court to 46 matches and into a ludicrous 11th year. Not even a controversial call from the umpire of hindrance in the Serbian's straight sets semi-final defeat of Jannik Sinner could derail the 36-year-old, whose relentless baseline game and almost impossible fitness levels have never been matched in men's tennis and he's better than ever. In short, Djokovic is a freak. A genius freak.

Alcaraz's backhand return against Medvedev was the cornerstone of his victory and his best way of winning is to dictate the point and put Djokovic under pressure whenever he gets a look at a second serve. You need weapons to beat Djokovic and Alcaraz's brutal ground strokes and better than passable volleys are just that. Yet Djokovic's relentlessness and ability to deliver when it matters most – he's yet to lose a tiebreak in 15 attempts at grand slams in 2023 – makes him favourite. They're tied at one victory each in their head-to-head records, with that Roland Garros epic front of mind.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream in this Wimbledon 2023 final free online.

Free Alcaraz vs Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 final live stream

Good news, UK tennis fans! Wimbledon 2023 will be shown live across the BBC – you name the match on almost any court, and the BBC will show it, including this semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The match will be on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in HD, with coverage starting from 1pm ahead of a 2pm start, plus daily highlights show Today at Wimbledon. You won't miss a point.

UK tennis fans, whether at home or abroad, can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Wimbledon 2023: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Wimbledon 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wimbledon 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Wimbledon 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, you may wish to choose 'UK' for the BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport on your browser or device and enjoy the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live stream!

Watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service will cover much of the Wimbledon 2023, including this final between Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, live and for free.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will also provide paid live coverage of Wimbledon 2023 live stream, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Free Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream | Wimbledon 2023 Australians can watch Wimbledon, including Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in this final, live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, and on ESPN Plus, also available through a subscription.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic start times

Global Alcaraz vs Djokovic start times

UK: 2pm

2pm Central Europe: 3pm

3pm USA (EDT/PST): 9am / 6am

9am / 6am Australia: 11pm

11pm New Zealand: 1am (Monday)