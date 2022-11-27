Brazil vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil and Switzerland go head-to-head on Monday in the World Cup, following a pair of opening game wins that kicked off their Qatar 2022 campaigns. It's a shoot-out to decide who will, in all probability, proceed as winners from Group G. Make sure you know how to watch a Brazil vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Brazil vs Switzerland live stream Dates: Monday 28th November Kick-off: 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 3am AEDT Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

With all eyes on Neymar to finally dominate a World Cup, it was teammate Richarlison's spectacular brace that took Brazil to a regulation 2-0 victory over Serbia – and a good thing too seeing as Seleção will be without the PSG man until the knockouts now. Alex Sandro and Vinícius Júnior showed their class too in that game. It's not for nothing that a starting XI boasting those names, along with Thiago Silva, Casemiro and Raphinha, were installed as pre-tournament favourites.

It will be up to Switzerland to avoid being overawed by their formidable opponents in yellow, which is exactly what they did at this stage of the tournament four years ago. Switzerland squeaked a 1-1 draw against Tite's admittedly undercooked Brazilians. The experienced coach will be desperate to ensure this year's crop aren't as complacent.

It's always tempting to resort to clichés around Swiss clockwork-like efficiency and half-baked analogies with the country's famous timepieces, but the team looked organised, disciplined and clinical against a potentially dangerous Cameroon last week. Flashes of brilliance from the exuberant Xherdan Shaqiri and a nerve-soothing goal from Breel Embolo should help make them the exact kind of foes Brazil least like to play.

This Group G match kicks off at 4pm GMT / 11am ET at the 44,000-seater Stadium 974 in Doha at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Brazil vs Switzerland live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Brazil vs Switzerland live stream for free on ITV. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Brazil vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Brazil vs Switzerland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Brazil vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Brazil vs Switzerland live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX .

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Brazil vs Switzerland live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Brazil vs Switzerland

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Brazil vs Switzerland live stream. The match airs on FOX. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Brazil vs Switzerland live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Brazil vs Switzerland

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Brazil vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Brazil vs Switzerland live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Brazil vs Switzerland live stream kick-off times

Global Brazil vs Switzerland kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm Brazil: 1pm

1pm Switzerland: 5pm

5pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am

3am New Zealand: 5am

5am India: 9.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Monday 28th November 2022

Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)