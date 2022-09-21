Belgium vs Wales live stream and how to watch the UEFA Nations League for free

Wales travel to Brussels on Thursday to play the first of two crucial UEFA Nations League group games. The Dragons have taken just one point from their four matches so far and relegation from Group A4 looks a real possibility, while Belgium need a win here to keep any hopes of topping the group alive. The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET) on Thursday 22nd September and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Belgium vs Wales live stream for free wherever you are.

Belgium vs Wales live stream Date: Thursday 22nd September Kick off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT / 4:45am AEST Venue: Stade Roi Baudouin Free live stream: S4C (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month) US stream: Fox Sports 1 (via Sling/FuboTV)

Gareth Bale faces a race against time to be ready for this game, with the Welsh superstar only arriving in London from California on Tuesday. Wales boss Robert Page doesn't want to risk injuring his talisman, so may save him for the showdown clash with Poland on Sunday when he's had a chance to recover from his travels.

Belgium are the top scorers in the Nations League this year with 37 goals, but their last two encounters with the Dragons have ended up all square, including a 1-1 draw in this competition at the Cardiff City Stadium last November. They go into this game three points behind the table-topping Netherlands, so another stalemate won't really be enough.

The big match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on September 22nd September, at Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussels. Follow our guide on how to watch a Belgium vs Wales live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Belgium vs Wales free live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / Sylvain Lefevre )

Wales fans in the UK can watch a Belgium vs Wales free live stream on S4C (opens in new tab), which is now home to all of the national team's Nations League clashes. Away from home?

Watch a Belgium vs Wales free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch a Belgium vs Wales live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Belgium vs Wales live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Belgium vs Wales, you may wish to choose 'UK' for S4C.

3. Then head over to S4C (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Belgium vs Wales live stream.

UK: Belgium vs Wales live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / James Williamson - AMA)

S4C has the exclusive rights to show Belgium vs Wales and the rest of Wales's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Dragons' European qualifiers.

S4C is available on Freeview in Wales and via Sky (channel 134), Freesat (channel 120) and Virgin TV (channel 166) in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wales vs Netherlands is also available online via S4C Clic (opens in new tab), which has apps for iOS and Android.

Commentary is in Welsh but English subtitles are available, while a limited number of sports broadcasts also offer English commentary via the red button.

S4C is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're licence fee payer stuck abroad.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

US: Belgium vs Wales live stream

Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Plus are the place to watch a Belgium vs Wales live stream in the States. You can also watch on the Fox Sports website by logging in with your cable details. Coverage begins at 2am ET / 11pm PT with kick-off at 2.45am/11.45pm.

If you don't have cable, you can sign-up to a cable-cutting service to get instant access to watch the game through services like Sling and FuboTV.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV Belgium vs Wales live stream (opens in new tab)

Catch Belgium vs Wales and many of the Premier League 2022/23 matches on NBC and USA Networks with the Sling TV Blue package. Grab a your first month at a discount. After the first month, you'll pay just $35 a month and there's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV 7-day free trial Watch Belgium vs Wales (opens in new tab)

FuboTV brings access to Belgium vs Wales plus a host of Premier League matches on cable channels like NBC and USA Network but without any long contracts or cable installation. It's an instant connection and there's also a 7-day free trial.

Australia: Belgium vs Wales live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Belgium vs Wales, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Belgium vs Wales live stream on DAZN

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Belgium vs Wales with DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 5

(Image credit: UEFA.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Nations_League#/media/File:UEFA_Nations_League.svg)

All games kick off at 7:45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Thursday 22nd September

GROUP A1

France vs Austria

Croatia vs Denmark

GROUP A4

Belgium vs Wales

Poland vs Netherlands

GROUP C1

Turkey vs Luxembourg

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands

GROUP C3

Kazakhstan vs Belarus 3pm

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

GROUP D1

Latvia vs Moldova 5pm

Lichtenstein vs Andorra

Friday 23rd September

Group A3

Germany vs Hungary

Italy vs England

Group B3

Finland vs Romania

Bosnia & Herzogovina vs Montenegro

GROUP C4

Georgia vs North Macedonia 5pm

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

Group D2

Estonia vs Malta 5pm

Saturday 24th September

Group A2

Czech Republic vs Portugal

Spain vs Switzerland

Group B1

Armenia vs Ukraine 2pm

Scotland vs Republic of Ireland

Group B2

Israel vs Albania

Group B4

Slovenia vs Norway 5pm

Serbia vs Sweden

Group C2

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo 5pm

Cyprus vs Greece



