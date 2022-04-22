Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: how to watch Bundesliga Der Klassiker online

Goal machines Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland take centre-stage in Der Klassiker for what is likely to be the final time, and the Polish marksman could sign off in style by firing Bayern to their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Can Dortmund crash their arch-rival's party? Make sure you know how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream online from anywhere in the world on Saturday.

Australians can watch a Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream with a Kayo Sports free trial. It's also available to those in the States on ESPN+ ($6.99/month). In the UK it's on Sky.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream Date: Saturday 23rd April, 2022 Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich Free trial: Kayo Sports (AUS) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV

Despite five goals in six matches, Haaland has never tasted victory in this fixture, and the big Norwegian will be desperate to put that right before his apparent mega-money transfer this summer. He scored a brace in Dortmund's 6-1 drubbing of Wolfsburg last weekend, but teenage debutant Tom Rothe stole the show, his maiden senior goal lifting the club amid a terrible injury crisis that looks set to rob them of Mats Hummels, Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard, as well as first-choice keeper Gregor Kobel.

With unrest in the stands and in Munich's corridors of power after their disappointing Champions League exit, Julian Nagelsmann can't secure the league title fast enough. The returning Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané are all hoping to play their part in what could and should be a happy occasion, but the prospect of Lewa's impending exit can't fail to cast a shadow on proceedings.

Make sure you know how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream from anywhere. The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST at the Allianz Arena, Saturday 23rd April 2022.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free

Those in Australia can tune into the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on beIN Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial.

Going to be away at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund game. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month).

UK: Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more.

However, even without a full Sky subscription, fans can enjoy a Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels, as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all games televised by Sky and BT.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

US: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

ESPN is the Bundesliga rights holder in the US. You can catch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

A subscription to ESPN+ costs just $6.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu, which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Canada: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

Soccer fans in Canada can watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on Sportsnet.

Streaming access to Sportsnet costs from $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year (prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and before tax).

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to watch when travelling outside of Canada.

