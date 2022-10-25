Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream and how to watch the Champions League

Barcelona welcome Bayern Munich to the Camp Nou for a must-win UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday night. The Catalan club bet big on going deep in this year's competition to solve its financial issues, but progress to the knockouts is already out of their hands. Can they do their bit and beat the group leaders? Here's how to watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream from anywhere.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream Date: Wednesday 26th October Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona Live stream: Paramount+ 7-day free trial (US) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

With just two games left to go in this season's group stage, Barcelona find themselves staring down the barrel of the Europa League. They sit third in Group C, three points behind Inter and eight behind Wednesday's opponents, who beat them 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the start of September. Can they get a much-needed victory here and hope the Italians slip up at home against pointless Viktoria Plzeň?

Bayern might only be second in the Bundesliga but they're one of only two teams to have a 100 percent winning record in the Champions League so far this season. They hadn't even conceded a goal in the competition until Plzeň bagged a couple of consolations in their 4-2 victory last time out, but with first place not yet secured Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann is unlikely to let his team take their foot off the gas.

It's an 8pm BST kick-off at Camp Nou on Wednesday 26th October 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream for the 2022/23 Champions League, wherever you are in the world.

USA: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream

(Image credit: Oh-Barcelona.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Camp_Nou_aerial_(cropped).jpg)

Football fans in the US can watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final.

You can get a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ here (opens in new tab). After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

The Paramount+ free trial is only available with the US. Travelling overseas?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream | Paramount+ 7-day trial (opens in new tab)

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with this 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5 a month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

UK: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream

Rights to show the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab) as well as through the BT Sport website and apps. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be on BT Sport 5 in HD.

(opens in new tab) BT TV customers: Grab BT Sport from just £16 a month (opens in new tab)

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £16 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £25 per month. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Champions League for £25 (opens in new tab)

The nifty BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime.

Canada: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream

In Canada, DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to live stream every 2022/23 Champions League game, including Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. There's no free trial but the price is very reasonable CAD $25 per month. No long contract required.

You can use a VPN to log into your DAZN account while abroad. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) DAZN Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to show the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

Australia: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

2022/23 Champions League fixtures for October and beyond

(Image credit: Getty Images / Eurasia Sport Images)

All matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday 25th October (Matchday 5)

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea 17:45

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs FC Copenhagen 17:45

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Juventus

Paris Saint Germain vs Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday 26th October (Matchday 5)

Ajax vs Liverpool

Napoli vs Rangers

Club Bruges vs FC Porto 17:45

Atlético Madrid vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen 17:45

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon

Tuesday 1st November (Matchday 6)

Liverpool vs Napoli

Rangers vs Ajax

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Club Bruges 17:45

FC Porto vs Atlético Madrid 17:45

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona

Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 2nd November (Matchday 6)

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Real Madrid vs Celtic 17:45

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig 17:45

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Paris Saint Germain

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023