Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It's now or never for Lionel Messi and Argentina at the World Cup. Here's how to watch an Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream to see how it begins. You can watch all the games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free with a VPN (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

On a record 36-game unbeaten run, the reigning Copa America champions will never have a better chance to deliver their captain and GOAT contender the one trophy the 35-year-old has yet to win in a glittering career. La Albiceleste begin their Qatar 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia who have qualified for a second successive tournament and have the disciplined defence that has caused Tuesday's opponents problems in the past.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream Dates: Tuesday 22nd November, 2022 Kick-off: 10am (GMT) / 5am (EST) Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Argentina have never approached a World Cup with such consistent form, solid plan and harmonious squad. La Albiceleste delivered a first senior international title since 1993 last summer by lifting the Copa America, also ending captain Lionel Messi's own barren spell for his country. The fluid, tactical plan under coach Lionel Scaloni brings the best out of this team.

Nicknamed La Scaloneta after their coach, who went from caretaker to fundamental after getting the job in 2018, this team has a solid central midfield two in Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes to provide the ballast for Messi to create. With Angel Di Maria cutting in from the right and Lautaro Martinez a mobile centre-forward, the Flea finally has the freedom not to have to do it all himself. Over to you, Leo.

Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard is the the only man to have coach two different teams to the Africa Cup of Nations glory and, as massive underdogs in a group that also contains Poland and Mexico, they'll need every bit of experience that the Frenchman can muster, but the Green Falcons have been here before.

Memories of Saeed Al-Owairan's mazy dribble through Belgium's defence at USA 94 are still fresh in the Middle East, when the Saudis reached the last 16. Defensively solid – five of their seven wins in the final stage of qualifying were 1-0 – Renard's side know each other well with Al Hilal club-mates Salem Al Dawsari (their best player), Mohamed Kanno and Salman Al Faraj heading up the midfield. Goals will be harder to come by. They scored just five in 13 games from November 2021 to this September but playing close to home could give them an advantage.

This Group C match kicks off at 10am GMT / 5am EST at the 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch an Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream without cable too.

Respected streaming services Sling (opens in new tab) and Fubo TV (opens in new tab) both offer instant streaming access to Fox Sports and have special offers and free trials for new customers too.

(opens in new tab) Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

And don't forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free across BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling away from home in the UK.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream kick-off times

Global Argentina vs Saudi Arabia kick-off times

Local: 1pm

1pm UK: 10am

10am Central Europe: 11am

11am USA (ET/PT): 2am / 5am

2am / 5am Australia: 9pm

9pm New Zealand: 11pm

11pm India: 3.30pm

3.30pm Argentina: 7am

7am Saudi Arabia: 1pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 10am)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)