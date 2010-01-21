Trending

XiVa musicm8 review

This NAS box is more than just a hard-drive. It promises true plug-and-play ability with just about any device you can imagine Tested at £800.00

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

The musicm8’s a premium NAS, but it’s brilliantly easy to live with

For

  • Boasts built-in CD ripping
  • just works, straight out of the box, with loads of popular devices

Against

  • There are cheaper ways to get 1TB of network storage

If you're interested in using a music server or streaming device, the new XiVa musicm8 could be just what you're looking for.

A sophisticated NAS box with built-in disc-ripping, it's small, very quiet (though not quite silent) and, with 1TB of storage, there's plenty of hard-disk space to store music, photos and video.

Usability justifies price
That said, you'll easily find a media centre PC for the same money, while simpler NAS drives start at £400. So why does the musicm8 cost £800?

Simple: because the XiVA just does what it ought straight out of the box, with no fuss. It has full iTunes support, grabs its own album art and is pre-configured to support many popular devices, such as Squeezebox, Sonos, Linn, Wii, PS3 and Xbox 360.

It's Mac, Windows and Linux-compatible, and rips music into WAV, Flac or MP3. Throw in remote online access and you've a properly thought-out, effective product.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.prismsound.com
Brand NameXiVA
Product TypeDVD Player/Recorder
ManufacturerPrism Media Products Limited
Manufacturer Part Numbermusicm8
Product NameXiVa musicm8
Product Modelmusicm8

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • musicm8 Musicmate Entertainment Server
  • Power supply and cable
  • Ethernet cable
DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Audio

Audio FormatsCD-DA

Technical Information

FeaturesInternet Streaming
Media FormatsDVD-R
Number of Discs1

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Physical Characteristics

Width6.5 cm
Depth26 cm
Height30 cm
Dimensions30 cm (H): 6.5 cm (W): 26 cm (D)

Video

Video FormatsDVD Video

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes

Storage

Hard Drive Capacity1 TB

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year