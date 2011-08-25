Trending

RHA SA-500 review

These closed-back headphones produce a well-judged, balanced sound Tested at £35

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Pipped to the five-star post by the amazing Panasonic RP-HTX 7s, these are nevertheless a fantastic buy at the money

For

  • Good, balanced sound

Against

  • Don't fold
  • need positioning carefully

The RHA SA-500s don’t fold, so they’re not too handy for travel, but the fabric headphone cable is detachable so it needn’t get tangled up in your bag.

The earpads slide up and down a simple rail system. They’re on the small side, so require more in the way of positioning to create a decent seal. But it’s hardly a flawed design…

The sound is open, clean and inviting. For the money, only the Panasonic RP-HTX 7s dig up more detail.

Simple but effective
Still, these produce an admirably well-judged, balanced sound. They’re a little lightweight, but this lack of heft doesn’t mean they sound thin or tinny.

The low frequencies you do hear are detailed and defined, with no real trace of distortion, and high frequencies don’t get sharp, edgy or brittle, which is a result.

For the money, these headphones provide a simple yet extremely effective solution.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.rha-audio.com
Brand NameRHA
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerRHA
Manufacturer Part NumberSA500
Product NameRHA SA-500
Product ModelSA500

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorCircumaural
Weight Approximate105 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty3 Year