One of the wonderful things about hi-fi and AV is the variety of products you can buy to entertain you with fantastic sound. Whether it’s a bedside radio, a high-end hi-fi or a whopping great home cinema amplifier, it can be used to play music that you enjoy.

But with most multi-room systems, your choice is limited to a few lozenge-shaped speakers of differing sizes. Any colour you like – as long as it’s black or white.

Yamaha MusicCast is different. With MusicCast, you get all the benefits of a remarkably versatile wireless music system, combined with all the variety of the full gamut of hi-fi and AV. Here’s how.

15 years in the making

Yamaha has been working with multi-room music longer than most, launching its first MusicCast products almost 15 years ago. It’s hardly surprising it now has such an extensive wireless music system, with more than 35 products you can mix and match to fill your home with tunes.

MusicCast technology lets these disparate audio components communicate and synchronise music playback with one another. From standalone speakers and mini hi-fi systems through to TV soundbars and home cinema amps, Yamaha has you covered.

Almost every MusicCast product also offers Bluetooth-out functionality. That means they can stream music to your wireless headphones or even a speaker out in the garden, regardless of brand. Essentially, every Bluetooth audio device can become part of a MusicCast system.

A world of music

As well as streaming your home music collection via Wi-Fi and allowing immediate access to the music on your phone or tablet via Bluetooth and AirPlay, MusicCast is compatible with services including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, providing a lifetime’s worth of listening for anyone with an account.

And unlike many systems, MusicCast is ready for the future of audio. Many MusicCast devices support the high-res music files that have sampling rates and bit depths in excess of those of CD, allowing you to get closer to what was captured in the studio.

Multi-room, meet Alexa

Meanwhile, the MusicCast CONTROLLER app, available for Android and iOS, puts full operation of your MusicCast system in your hand. Add extra MusicCast components to expand your system, choose what you want to hear and where, and even group multiple MusicCast ‘zones’ together to play the same music – brilliant when you’re throwing a party.

It doesn’t stop there, though. Yamaha MusicCast is soon to incorporate Alexa, allowing it to be controlled via voice. Using an Alexa Echo Dot and the latest MusicCast firmware update, you can ‘drive’ an entire wireless music system by doing no more than asking for the music you want, where you want it.

MusicCast components to fit every need

The compact WX-010 speaker is the go-anywhere model of the MusicCast range. Small enough to fit on a bedside table yet equipped with full MusicCast functionality, it punches well above its weight. Its big brother, the WX-030, delivers a beefier sound to fill larger spaces, but remains compact and elegant.

Elsewhere, a range of Yamaha soundbars, all the way up to the mighty YSP-5600, combine the surround sound effect of Sound Projector technology with MusicCast, making them ideal living-room speakers for TV, movies and wireless music.

And you can add MusicCast to your existing hi-fi: as well as a variety of MusicCast-equipped AV receivers, stereo components and hi-fi products, Yamaha offers the WXA-50, a complete 90W MusicCast streaming amplifier in a dinky aluminium case, and the WXC-50 preamplifier, designed to partner with the amplifier or active speakers you already have.

This versatility and variety is all part of the unique appeal of Yamaha’s MusicCast – the most extensive wireless music system money can buy.

To find out more about Yamaha’s MusicCast range, click here >>.