£300 is a lot of money for a pair of in-ear headphones. Perhaps aware of that, Phonak has done its best to offer plenty of extra value.

They come with an Apple-compatible in-line mic and remote, a detachable standard audio cable (which sounds better), ‘silicone ear guides’ in to which you can slide your cables to help them loop over your ears, and a choice of Comply foam and silicone ear tips.

Three ‘tuning’ options

Most interesting is the choice of three changeable audio filters: one enhances perception of mid-frequencies, one does the same for bass and treble and there’s one just for extra bass. The tool to change them takes a little mastering, but the process is relatively simple.

The filters certainly have an effect, but regardless of your favourite there are conclusions to be drawn regarding the sound.

Outright detail is lacking for this money. The midrange can sound closed and treble frequencies lack clarity with cymbals and high-hats sounding soft. There’s impressive weight to bass and decent timing and speed, but we expect better sound quality for this money.

